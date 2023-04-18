Home » ‘Ndrangheta, 62 arrests in Catanzaro: the rise of the Roma among the gangs
‘Ndrangheta, 62 arrests in Catanzaro: the rise of the Roma among the gangs

‘Ndrangheta, 62 arrests in Catanzaro: the rise of the Roma among the gangs

Nicola Fiorita and Francesco Messina

Maxi raid by the police: the Roma community and an accused officer

The Police have arrested 62 people in Catanzaro. A large operation led to the issuing of a pre-trial detention order for many members of the Roma community in the area, notoriously located south of the Calabrian capital. He also ends up in handcuffs prison officer of the Ugo Caridi prison, guilty of having favored the communications of some of the suspects between “inside and outside”. The charges of the maxi arrest are of mafia-type criminal associationcriminal conspiracy aimed at the trafficking of narcotic substances, extortion, receiving stolen goods, theft, carrying and illegal possession of firearms, mostly aggravated by the mafia component. In fact, as reported in the order issued, “the circumstantial gravity was considered, among other things, for crimes against property, including thefts preparatory to extortion activities, extortion, as well as drug dealing and trafficking”.

