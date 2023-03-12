Gasparri (FI): “The moral superiority of the left is a false history of this country. Get out Pennisi’s papers on the relationship between the ‘Ndrangheta and the left”. Interview

In these hours, the former prosecutor Roberto Pennisi, for years at the national anti-mafia prosecutor’s office and recognized expert on the ‘Ndrangheta, said that some of his colleagues in the judiciary they did not want to investigate the relationship between organized crime and political power in Emilia. The ‘Ndrangheta has been present and rooted in Emilia since the 1980s, the Mafia and Camorra even earlier. Suffice it to say that for years in the elections for the mayor of Reggio Emilia the candidates also attacked the electoral posters in Cutro, one of the capitals of the ‘Ndrangheta. And that Emilian politicians competed to participate in the procession of the Holy Crucifix, a symbolic event of great importance for the Grande Aracri clan, hegemonic in Emilia.

In the 2 years spent in Bologna, dealing with the Aemilia investigation, Pennisi was unable to carry out investigations into the left and the coop. But now there would be a relationship, presented by Pennisi himself to the Attorney General of the Cassation which reveals the more detailed aspects of the failure to investigate and the links between the ‘Ndrangheta and the power of the left

Mrs Gasparri, we wonder why this report cannot be made public or disclosed!?

“I asked a question, I asked a question, so… I hope they will answer me. Unfortunately the interweaving between the left and the judiciary is one of the dramatic problems of this country. I have been denouncing events of this nature for years but unfortunately there is a pall that weighs heavily, there are injustices that are taking place and I hope that since Nordio (Minister of Justice, ed) will answer me. I can ask questions hoping to get answers. I haven’t had any so far. The investigation had taken place, the documents were circulating and I want to acquire them officially in the answer to the question, I can’t do anything else”

Already in the book Coop Connection I recounted Pennisi’s criticisms, but nobody wanted to go into it. When did his interrogation date?

“see you this week”

Do you think that we can finally shed light on the relationship between organized crime and the left?

“Look, they persecuted the wrong people and the right ones may have been spared. Is there a political reason behind all this? I’m afraid so, I hope not because I wish it weren’t. They took it out on Giovanni Bernini and Giuseppe Pagliani (respectively councilor of the center-right council of Parma and group leader for Forza Italia in Reggio Emilia, both acquitted after very heavy proceedings, ed.) the others instead who should explain their conduct no one has them disturbed. The political advantage of the left for the political use of justice by sectors of the judicial left is a fact. I fight these things but unfortunately, at times, I find myself almost lonely. But I insist and I don’t give up so I hope that…”

Didn’t the fact that the road to get to Reggio Emilia is also called “Città di Cutro” arouse suspicion in anyone?

“There are people who should have been placed at the center of the investigation and it has not been done. Pennisi’s words are clear enough. These documents… whoever has them, take them out! I will insist, I won’t let go of the situation. I will be determined and will also contact Nordio giving him time to respond. If he doesn’t answer, I’ll go talk to him.”

In your opinion, was this presumed moral superiority of the left, especially in relation to the myth of Emilia as a territory different from the rest of Italy, also built thanks to these opacities?

“But there is no doubt. There has been impunity of the left at the judicial level which has favored precisely this myth, as you call it, of moral superiority which is one of the false historians of this country. If one thinks what was done to Berlusconi! The course of democracy in Italy has been diverted with the attacks it has had to suffer, canceling the popular vote. It was a permanent coup by the judicial left in this country. The worst thing is that too many have ignored and endured”

Subscribe to the newsletter

