‘Ndrangheta, super boss Bonavota arrested in Genoa. He had been on the run since 2019

This morning in Genoa, following the conclusion of extensive investigations conducted by the Ros and by the provincial carabinieri commands of Vibo Valentia and Genoa, he was arrested Pasquale Bonavota49 years old, a wanted man included in the list of fugitives of maximum danger forming part of the “special research program” of the Ministry of the Interior.

The man was wanted as the recipient of a pre-trial detention order issued as part of the investigation Rebirth -Scott del Ros, by the court of Catanzaro, since he was held responsible for the crimes of participation in a mafia association with the role of promoter of the Bonavota clan falling within the ‘Ndrangheta club of Sant’Onofrio (Vibo Valentia).

Bonavota was the only one left on the run following the execution of the Rinascita-Scott operation which, on 19 December 2019, led to the arrest of 334 subjects believed to belong to the ‘Ndrangheta structures in the Vibonese province. The investigations were directed by the public prosecutor’s office – Catanzaro district anti-mafia directorate, led by Nicola Gratteri.

The prosecutor explained to Fanpage how the arrest took place: “We have come to discover that he was hiding in Genoa thanks to telephone interceptions, the ones that are said to be of no use. Followers were needed, a great study of telephones and chats. So we managed to trace the profiles of all his accomplices”.

