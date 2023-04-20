Nearly 20% of China’s youth unemployment analysis: the number of unemployed is underestimated | business failure | unemployment rate soaring | economic downturn

[NTD Times, Beijing time, April 20, 2023]The National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China released China’s first quarter economic data on Tuesday (April 18). In March, the youth unemployment rate approached 20%. Some analysts pointed out that the number of unemployed people in China is seriously underestimated.

According to the latest economic data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of the Communist Party of China, the unemployment rate for young people aged 16 to 24 was 19.6% in March.

Ms. Qin, a Shanghai resident, expressed doubts about this. She revealed that in Shanghai, many young people cannot find jobs.

Ms. Qin, a Shanghai resident: “The unemployment rate is very high now, far more than the 19% figure. Because many companies are closing down and the economy is down, it is very, very difficult to go out and find a job. The unemployed locals in Shanghai are “gnawing at the old man” at home. ’, it’s already a very common phenomenon. Many young people working in Shanghai from other places, they can no longer survive in Shanghai, and they all return to their hometowns.”

American economist David Huang believes that various problems in China are intertwined, forming a vicious circle.

American economist David Huang: “Many aspects are combined, they are all glued together and affect each other, directly vicious circle. The economic situation is not ideal, a large number of people are unemployed, and the wages must be low, and they have no money to consume. Others, they consume power is also decreasing. So their overall disposable income is decreasing significantly.”

He also mentioned that the employment problem in rural China is more serious.

David Huang: “What’s more serious is the employment situation in rural areas. A large number of migrant workers are in the construction industry. Now that the overall infrastructure and real estate are in a downturn, we estimate that the unemployment rate of migrant workers in this area may be much higher than that of college students. Then Of course they will not be included in the statistics. Whether it is urban or rural, the employment situation is not optimistic at present.”

Political commentator Yu Luo Wen said on Wednesday (19th) that the soaring unemployment rate in China is related to the overall economic situation.

Political commentator Yu Luo Wen: “It has nothing to do with the number of graduates, it has to do with the general situation, that is, the general unemployment rate is very high. The number of graduates this year has not increased so much. Now it is not only the graduates who are unemployed. , Many people have already graduated and lost their jobs. Of course, it is even more difficult for graduates to find a job.”

Yu Luowen believes that the government should protect citizens’ right to employment.

Yu Luowen: “Chinese people are more tolerant, thinking that they are not qualified to ask the government to give me a job opportunity. Because they have been brainwashed for so many years, they are not allowed to understand that the government should provide various conveniences. Let the economy develop and employment be smoother.”

NTDTV reporters Zhao Fenghua, Zhang Danxia and Liu Fang interviewed and reported