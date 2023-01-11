Tuchong Creative / Photo courtesy Li Manning / Tabulation Peng Chunxia / Drawing

Securities Times reporter Li Manning

The disclosure of the A-share 2022 annual report will begin in February this year. As the annual report season approaches, a group of high-performance and poor-performance companies will be unveiled first. At present, there are nearly 200 companies that disclose performance forecasts or performance reports, and nearly 80% of them are pre-congratulations, and pre-congratulations companies are mainly distributed in the mechanical equipment, electronics, and pharmaceutical and biological industries.

The main line of performance is becoming the focus of the market. On January 11, a number of stocks rose sharply in advance of the annual report, among which Electronic City and Tony Electronics had won three consecutive boards within the week.

Nearly 80% of the companies are happy

According to statistics from Wind, as of press time on the evening of January 11, there are currently 186 A-share companies that have revealed their 2022 annual performance in the form of performance forecasts. From the perspective of the type of performance forecast, 86 companies have expected to increase, 39 companies have slightly increased, 11 companies have continued to make profits, and 8 companies have turned losses. A total of 144 companies are happy, accounting for about 77% of the companies that have disclosed performance forecasts.

In terms of industry distribution (according to Shenwan’s first-level industry), Prexi companies are mostly in the machinery and equipment, electronics, and pharmaceutical and biological industries, with 22, 21, and 17 companies respectively.

In addition, 13 companies including Poly Development, SIPG, YTO Express, and Shenzhen Gas have disclosed their performance reports for 2022. Among them, the net profit of Poly Development, Shenzhen Gas, and Taoli Bread fell year-on-year last year, and the performance of other companies is expected to increase.

From the perspective of performance growth, as of now, 55 companies may achieve double growth in net profit in 2022. Excluding loss-making companies, Electronic City is temporarily the company with the largest increase in A-share performance. The company expects to achieve a net profit of 470 million yuan to 680 million yuan in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 1388.52% to 2053.60%.

In addition, the net profit of companies such as Jingquanhua, Absen, Tianhua Super Clean, Dongmu, Daoming Optics, etc. is expected to increase by more than 5 times.

Performance reversal depends on the main business

There are also some companies whose performance last year is expected to be substantially repaired and turn losses into profits. Companies such as Shanghai Yizhong, Shiyida, Shenglu Communications, and Vision will suffer losses in 2021. The latest performance forecast shows that the profit in 2022 will be more than 100 million yuan.

The performance of the company has been greatly reversed, and the performance of the main business of the company is outstanding. Among them, Shenglu Communication is expected to have a net profit of 225 million to 275 million yuan in 2022, a loss of 212 million yuan in the same period last year. Shenglu Communications said that in 2022, the overall development trend of the company’s communication equipment and microwave electronics business will be good, orders will be delivered gradually, and operating income and net profit will increase significantly compared with 2021.

Vision Technology expects to make a profit of 150 million to 225 million yuan in 2022, and a loss of over 420 million yuan in the same period in 2021. According to the announcement, the reasons for the growth of Hydra’s performance include: the company’s strategic efforts to replace lead-acid with lithium batteries over the years have begun to show results, and the sales of lithium batteries have almost doubled every year. At the same time, the company is actively deploying the energy storage market. Bringing new profit growth points and room for growth; during the period, everything in Vietnam’s lead-acid factory returned to normal, the Vietnam factory’s order volume was full, and sales in overseas markets increased significantly, contributing more profits to the company.

From the perspective of net profit, there are currently 138 A-share companies with an estimated net profit limit of more than 100 million yuan, of which 31 companies are expected to have a net profit limit of more than 1 billion yuan. In more than 10 billion yuan.

Kweichow Moutai is temporarily the company with the highest expected net profit. In 2022, Kweichow Moutai is expected to exceed its annual target. The company set a performance target of 15% revenue growth at the beginning of the year. Kweichow Moutai recently disclosed its annual production and operation situation, showing that the company expects to achieve a total operating income of about 127.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.20%; it is expected to achieve a net profit of about 62.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 19.33%.

From the perspective of the industry chain, the lithium battery industry chain has continued to be prosperous. Many cathode material companies such as Tianhua Super Clean, Changyuan Like, Rongbai Technology, Zhenhua New Materials, and Pava have taken the lead in releasing performance announcements.

Annual report quotations may have started

As the prelude to the annual report season, as A-share companies successively disclose performance forecasts or performance reports, the market for annual reports in the secondary market has already started. As of now, 18 of the performance forecast stocks have seen their stock prices increase by more than 20% in the first year.

On January 11, the concept of annual report pre-increase was active again. As of the close, Electronic City and Tony Electronics won the triple board; Kangda New Materials and Shiyi reached the daily limit, and Guanghui Energy rose by more than 8%.

Electronics City expects the highest net profit in 2022 or a year-on-year increase of more than 20 times. The high performance growth is mainly due to the delivery of the science and technology park project as planned, and the quality of technology service business operations has been further improved.

Tony Electronics also achieved impressive performance. The company expects to double its net profit in 2022. At the same time, the company also announced that its subsidiary Tony Semiconductor signed a “Procurement Contract” with downstream customer T, agreeing that Tony Semiconductor will deliver 135,000 pieces of 6-inch silicon carbide substrates to the customer in 2023, with a total sales amount of RMB 675 million including tax. ; 300,000 and 500,000 6-inch silicon carbide substrates will be delivered to this customer in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Electronics City and Tony Electronics averaged a daily limit of one word on the 11th. On the evening of the same day, the two companies respectively issued stock price changes and trading risk warning announcements.

According to the latest announcement of the Electronics City, the company’s current production and operation activities are normal, the internal and external business environment has not undergone major changes, and there are no major events that affect the abnormal fluctuations in the company’s stock trading prices.

Tony Electronics stated that in view of the fact that the company’s stock trading price has increased significantly higher than that of companies in the same industry in the short term, but the company’s main business, external market environment, and industry policies have not undergone major changes, investors are particularly reminded to pay attention to preventing investment risks. Including reminders that there are uncertain risks in the performance of major contracts signed in the previous period, and the implementation of the holding reduction plan of several senior managers.

Performance forecast is becoming a popular direction of market funds. Guosheng Securities Research Report stated that the market continues to shrink, and the pre-holiday effect is obvious. The current market may be in a “hesitating period for rising”, and the various sectors rotate rapidly, with large differences in funds and fewer opportunities for certainty. One of the opportunities that the secondary market is most concerned about, because the annual report is not only a summary of the past year, but also reflects the plan for the coming year to a certain extent, especially the annual reports of listed companies are basically published in April of the next year It was released before, and the performance forecast is usually around January, which gives the market room to imagine, especially when the stock market as a whole is relatively weak, and the annual report forecast is highly certain, which is likely to cause systemic market conditions.