Nearly a year since the Fed started raising interest rates: This labor force indicator has not yet shown signs of weakness



News from the Financial Associated Press on March 3 (Editor Zhao Hao)On Thursday (March 2), local time, the number of “initial applicants” announced by the U.S. Department of Labor unexpectedly fell again, indicating that the labor market continues to be strong and may allow the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

Specific data show that as of the week of February 25, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits in the United States for the first time recorded 190,000, a decrease of 2,000 from 192,000 in the previous week. The market had previously expected it to rise to 195,000. It is worth mentioning that this is the seventh consecutive week that the data has remained below the 200,000 mark.

(The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in the United States for the first time) Another data in the report was also better than expected. The latter was 1.654 million, but 10,000 less than the 1.665 million expected by the market.

According to media analysis, the unexpected decrease in initial applications highlights the tightness of the US job market, indicating that many companies are actually reluctant to lay off workers.

Since the end of last year, many technology giants have announced large-scale layoffs or freezes in recruitment, but the data proves that most companies may still be recruiting at a steady pace. Economists and policymakers say these tech companies are overemployed during the pandemic and are not representative of the broader economy.

Citigroup economist Veronica Clark said the initial claims data may not reflect layoffs in high-paying jobs because excessive severance packages may make some workers ineligible for unemployment benefits.

Economists also believe that the model used by the Labor Department to remove seasonal fluctuations is flawed, resulting in the low number of initial applicants after the recent seasonal adjustment.

“The labor market remains very tight”

Overall, however, the significant supply-demand imbalance in the U.S. job market remains a fact. In the employment situation report in January, the number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 517,000, more than twice the market expectation; the unemployment rate also unexpectedly fell to 3.4%, the lowest level since May 1969.

The February non-agricultural report is scheduled to be released next Friday (March 10). Although the market expects the increase to not exceed January’s 517,000, economists still expect strong job growth in February.

It is understood that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates eight times in a row since March last year, with a cumulative rate hike of 450 basis points. However, the minutes of the meeting released last week showed that participants believed that the labor market remained very tight, leading to continued upward pressure on wages and prices, and the need for further interest rate hikes.

Yesterday, Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari said he was open to raising interest rates by 25 basis points or 50 basis points at the next meeting, “I will be inclined to continue to raise (interest rates) further, I will continue to push my policy path.”

In the context of the Fed continuing to raise interest rates, economists predict that the United States may experience a recession this year. During the day, the 10-year U.S. bond yield, which is the anchor of global asset pricing, rose above 4%, and the 2-year U.S. bond yield, which is more sensitive to interest rates, rose above 4.9%.