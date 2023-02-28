The fears of Confcommercio

“The block on the transfer of credits has a very profound impact on the entire construction supply chain – said the vicar vice president of Confcommercio Lino Stoppani – with the risk of a possible systemic liquidity crisis to be avoided”. In fact, in addition to the stop on the transfer of credits deriving from significant building renovations, there are also those concerning minor bonuses, that is to say those concerning the change of fixtures and boiler or air conditioner, also blocked by the uncertainty of how to certify the end of the works given that they are in a free building regime. In other words, for these works it is not necessary to present a Cila in common.

For this reason, according to Stoppani, a transitional phase must be envisaged which allows, also through the use of self-certifications, to contain the impacts of a sudden change in the tax regime. “The terms for sales and invoice discounts for the areas affected by seismic events must be reopened, as well as for operations involving the real estate assets of non-profit organizations and the former Iacp. A permanent and structured forum for discussion between the government and all the parties involved for emergency management and for setting up a new and shared structural approach must then be established.

The demands of the craftsmen

The Cna, i.e. the confederation of artisans, has requested an extension for the discount on the invoice and the transfer of credit until at least April 30 to fulfill orders already in stock and not yet delivered, taking into account all orders accumulated but not yet delivered. Confedilizia has also requested an extension until at least April 30 for the assignment of credits and to maintain this possibility for anti-seismic interventions and for those to eliminate architectural barriers. A request that met with the approval of the executive, who allegedly instructed the technicians to calculate the economic impact of a measure of this type.

Finally, Confapi (Confederation of small and medium-sized private industry) asks more time for companies to deduct credits, going from the current four to ten yearsin order to allow even the most intricate situations to find a way out.