The supervisory authority, which is usually reluctant to communicate, is looking for the public. Where does the need to speak come from?

Finma communication offensive: Finma, the federal financial market supervisory authority, played a decisive role in the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS. Now she has surprisingly invited the media to a conversation to talk about this very role. A special process, as Charlotte Jacquemart says, who was there for SRF at the event. The reason: Normally, the law hardly allows supervisory authorities to be so open about their actions.

Finma Director Urban Angehrn (left) and President of the Board of Directors Marlene Amstad (right) invited to the media conference.





But where does the sudden need for explanation from the federal authority come from? “Historically, the crisis surrounding CS is so exceptional that those responsible at Finma have decided that more detailed explanations must be allowed in this case. Especially since Finma has to put up with a lot of allegations, »said the business editor of SRF.

Minute recap of events: The Finma leadership defended the takeover of CS by UBS as the best solution – and recapitulated the historic events to the media. Did the much-criticized supervisory authority want to clear itself from the media in Bern? “It didn’t work that way,” says Jacquemart. “Finma has provided more detailed information than is otherwise permitted about what it has ordered from CS as the supervisory authority in recent years – and the list of these orders and orders against the bank is long.”

According to Finma, there is no alternative to the mega merger on March 19

In Switzerland, the merger of CS with UBS creates a new megabank.

CS has been employing its authority for a long time, as the Finma Board President Marlene Amstad said. The regulator published six enforcement proceedings against the bank, in and of itself exceptional. “Last summer, Finma activated all the inter-agency bodies that are provided if a large bank gets into trouble,” summarizes business editor Charlotte Jacquemart. “These bodies accompanied CS almost every day.” In the fourth quarter of 2022, the situation at the scandal-ridden institute worsened with a cash outflow of CHF 138 billion. The collapse of two US regional banks caused the situation to escalate in March. Crisis mechanisms were in place throughout, Amstad said. On March 19, nothing else but the merger came into question. Bankruptcy and restructuring according to “too big to fail” rules could have triggered a domino effect. A wildfire and a global financial crisis would have threatened.

The failure of the big investors: But could Finma have done more when the situation escalated in March? “Not regulatory,” says Jacquemart. Instead, for her, one essential aspect is not discussed enough in the discussions surrounding the CS debacle: “We live in a capitalist market economy and CS has owners, namely the shareholders. You would have had a duty to discipline the board of directors and management.” That’s not what happened.

According to Jacquemart, the owners simply failed. “The small shareholders have resisted the behavior of the bosses at the general meetings, but the power lies with the big investors.” The anger of the “little ones” at the “big ones” was correspondingly great at the GM on Tuesday.

Profiteers of casino capitalism: But why did the professional investors allow CS to maneuver itself into such a precarious position? “To put it bluntly, many of the world‘s major investors, like funds, benefit from the same casino capitalism as the big banks,” says Jacquemart. “You take big risks, make big profits and are richly rewarded.” Professional investors would have just as little interest in stopping this casino as big banks.

Finma would like to be able to impose fines: After the emergency takeover of CS, Finma is demanding additional competencies. Like other important supervisors, Finma wants to be able to impose penalties for institutions that fail to comply.

Legend: “Finma has no authority to fine – it is an exception compared to other large financial centers,” said Amstad, President of the Board of Directors.

Whether such sanctions could have prevented the collapse of CS remains a matter of speculation. “If the CS bosses could have been threatened with high fines in the past, they might not have taken one or the other risk,” concludes Jacquemart. “Because in this case they would have been personally liable.”