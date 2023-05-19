Neet emergency, Multiversity takes the field: over 1 million in scholarships

The NEET emergency affects 24% of young people, university enrollments drop by 3% in 2022

It does not stopNEET emergency (Not in Education, Employment or Training) in Italy: the number of young people who do not study, do not attend training courses and do not work. A phenomenon that affects, according to Istat 2021 data, well the 24% of boys between the ages of 15 and 28, and up sharply since period post pandemico on. In particular, according to the latest Invalsi report, students who have obtained their diploma but have not attained the skills necessary to enter the university world e working they went from 7.5% in 2019 to 9.8% in 2021. In addition, the AlmaLaurea 2022 report reveals a decline in registrations by about 3% compared to the 2020/21 academic year, with a more evident decrease in the universities of the Southern Italy: down 5%.

On this trail, Multiversitypioneer and leader in Italy in the e-learning and digital training market, has launched “From NEET to NEXT GEN”, a project that makes available over one million euros in scholarshipswith the aim of tackling the phenomenon Neet. The resources allocated by Multiversity will allow thefree access to digital university degree courses Universitas Mercatorum, Pegaso Telematic University, San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome and the training offer of the Aulab coding factory.

Multiversity, the president and CEO Vaccarono: “Education and digital are the levers for the modernization of the country”

“Digital training and transformation represent the main levers for modernisation of our country which, at the moment, is seriously behind on both fronts compared to European standards. The increase in NEETs, the high school dropout rate, the low number of graduates and the low diffusion of digital skills highlight, on the one hand, the need to rethink education in Italy and on the other the now essential role of digital universities in terms of social lift, to the benefit of the entire national production system”, commented Fabio Vaccaronopresident and chief executive officer of Multiversity.

“This ambitious project, particularly inclusive, was born with the aim of facilitating access to study and the professionsplacing cutting-edge tools and methodologies at the service of young graduates in order to direct the new generations in a highly competitive world of work permeated by technology, through ad hoc training courses that are increasingly effective and personalized, and at the same time accompany the transition digital network of the country”, remarked the CEO and president Vaccarono.

