Negative closure in Piazza Affari (-0.9%)

Negative ending for the European stock exchanges, while Wall Street travels contrasted after the publication of a disappointing data on tertiary activity, while Apple travels towards new all-time highs. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed down by 0.8% in points, with sales in particular on Hera (-2.9%), Prysmian (-2.4%), Cnh (-2.4%) and Unicredit (-2.3%). Mps (+1.6%) and Amplifon (+1.5%) went against the trend.

The US ISM services index fell unexpectedly to its lowest level this year (50.3 points), while remaining slightly above the threshold (50 points) that separates contraction and expansion. The figure therefore offers a less optimistic assessment of the US economy, at a time when investors are wondering about the Fed’s next moves.

In light of the latest data releases, including last Friday’s job report, expectations lean towards a pause in June, but the institute should leave open the possibility of further tightening on rates in July.

In Europe, however, Christine Lagarde reaffirmed the ECB’s commitment to combating inflation with new interventions on the cost of money. In the morning, the PMI services indices for May of the main economies of the Eurozone were also released, which confirmed the good state of health of the tertiary sector, albeit below the April levels.

The energy rally is fading, triggered by Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a further 1 million barrels per day production cut in July. The move buoyed oil prices, with Brent still up 1.3 to $77.1 a barrel despite a partial slowdown from intraday highs.

In the bond sector, the Btp-Bund spread was little moved at 174 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.12%, while on the Forex the euro/dollar exchange rate fluctuated in the 1.07 area.