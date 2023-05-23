Home » Negative day, Piazza Affari closed at -0.5%
Session in the red for European equities, with the Ftse Mib of Milan closing down by 0.5% at 27,175 points. Purchases in particular on Saipem (+3.6%), Mps (+3.15%) and Cnh (+2.3%) while Moncler (-5.4%), Ferrari (-3.3%), Amplifon (-2.6%) and Interpump (-2.6%).

On Wall Street, indices moved little while waiting for news on the US debt ceiling. Yesterday’s meeting between the President of the United States Joe Biden and the Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy recorded some glimmers of opening, but the agreement has not yet been reached.

Meanwhile, eurozone PMIs showed a contraction in manufacturing activity at the fastest pace in three years, while services continue to expand, raising concerns in terms of inflationary pressures. In the US, new home sales unexpectedly rose to their highest level in more than a year.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread remains in the 185 bp area with the Italian ten-year yield at 4.32%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar drops below 1.08 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) recovers ground above 77 dollars a barrel, following the Saudi energy minister’s warning against short sellers.

