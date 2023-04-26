Home » Negative ending in Piazza Affari (-0.5%), banks under pressure
Business

Negative ending in Piazza Affari (-0.5%), banks under pressure

by admin
Negative ending in Piazza Affari (-0.5%), banks under pressure

Subdued day for the European stock exchanges, including Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib archives trading down by 0.5% to 27,107 points. Money on Telecom Italia (+1.6%), Tenaris (+1.5%) and Amplifon (+1.2%), sales in particular on the bank Bper (-6.8%), Banco Bpm (-5, 3%) and Mps (-4.9%).

Uncertain performance, meanwhile, on Wall Street with the Nasdaq supported by the above-expected accounts of Alphabet and Microsoft, which is not affected by the stop to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by the UK Antitrust. After the markets are closed, Meta’s results will be published.

In the background remain concerns for the banking sector, with First Republic still suffering after the announcement of the collapse of deposits in the first quarter, while PacWest has provided signs of recovery

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread returns to the 186 bp area, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.25%. The euro/dollar remains above 1.10 while oil (Brent) remains in the area of ​​80.5 dollars a barrel, after the drop in US stocks that emerged from the EIA’s weekly data.

See also  WAIC 2022 Observation: Chips and Robots Are Traffic Codes, Metaverse Fires into the AI ​​Circle_Hanbo_Products_Company

You may also like

Intesa focuses on foreign markets and counts on...

Why studying in St. Gallen is not for...

Pensions increases May, here we are. Find out...

Boeing rises about 4%: first-quarter revenue increases 28%...

Pleasure or rip off? – The billion dollar...

Piazza Affari closes down by 0.54%: bank stocks...

Germany’s Great Inflation 1923 – Causes, Consequences and...

Eni Lands on the Stock Exchange. Forecasts and...

Big market raid!The U.S. dollar has a “flash...

Slacking Covid sales – Roche reports sales slump...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy