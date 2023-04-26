Negative ending in Piazza Affari (-0.5%), banks under pressure

Subdued day for the European stock exchanges, including Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib archives trading down by 0.5% to 27,107 points. Money on Telecom Italia (+1.6%), Tenaris (+1.5%) and Amplifon (+1.2%), sales in particular on the bank Bper (-6.8%), Banco Bpm (-5, 3%) and Mps (-4.9%).

Uncertain performance, meanwhile, on Wall Street with the Nasdaq supported by the above-expected accounts of Alphabet and Microsoft, which is not affected by the stop to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by the UK Antitrust. After the markets are closed, Meta’s results will be published.

In the background remain concerns for the banking sector, with First Republic still suffering after the announcement of the collapse of deposits in the first quarter, while PacWest has provided signs of recovery

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread returns to the 186 bp area, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.25%. The euro/dollar remains above 1.10 while oil (Brent) remains in the area of ​​80.5 dollars a barrel, after the drop in US stocks that emerged from the EIA’s weekly data.