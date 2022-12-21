Source: Jintou.com

According to the monitoring data of SunSirs, starting from December, the demand for terminal feed has turned weak, and the importsoybeanThe number of arrivals in Hong Kong increased, multiple negative pressures,soybean mealThe market continued to fall for more than half a month. As of December 19, the average market price of soybean meal was 4,686 yuan/ton, a decrease of 6.76% from the beginning of the month.

Since December, the terminal feed industry has not been very enthusiastic about purchasing soybean meal, and the demand has turned weak. Coupled with the increase in the number of imported soybeans arriving in Hong Kong, the tight supply of soybean meal has improved. times.

Suppressed by multiple negative factors, the soybean meal market weakened, and the price continued to fall weakly.

Li Bing, an agricultural product analyst at SunSirs, believes that: the negative factors are still there, and the market outlook for soybean meal is under pressure.

(Article source: SunSir)

Kind tips:Watch the latest market trends at any time, please pay attention to Jintou.com APP.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

