Home » Negative Milan Stock Exchange, Fitch’s judgment on the USA weighs
Business

Negative Milan Stock Exchange, Fitch’s judgment on the USA weighs

by admin
Negative Milan Stock Exchange, Fitch’s judgment on the USA weighs

Bad day for Piazza Affari and the other main European stock exchanges, following the unexpected downgrade of the US sovereign rating by Fitch. Market sentiment was already hit yesterday by disappointing data on manufacturing activity from the Eurozone and China.

Also Wall Street opened lower in the afternoon. Fitch’s move, which came after it placed ratings on negative watch in May, has sparked a heated reaction from the White Housewho called it “arbitrary and based on outdated data” as it came two months after a debt ceiling deal that averted a default.

“The United States is no longer in the top rating bracket now, but this should not have too much impact on the eligibility of government bonds in certain portfoliossince by now the majority of investors are more flexible with respect to a strictly AAA criterion – pointed out Martina Daga, Macro Economist of AcomeA SGR – In fact, Germany remains the only country among the major economies to have an AAA rating ”.

See also  Legoland: Public prosecutor's office initiates investigations after roller coaster accident

You may also like

How the KfW loan is driving students into...

Togo: Pineapple Dolcetto Initiative, or how to do...

AI boom ensures peak year for S&P 500

Meloni concentrated only on the “terrestrial globe” and...

Paulson Puerto Rico Appoints Rafael Cedeño Paulson as...

Credit or debit card scams: 10 steps to...

These AI stocks recommend Bank of America and...

A reflection on the liberation of director Anatoliy...

400 euros passive income: With these tips you...

The Mexican Peso Expected to Rebound Against the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy