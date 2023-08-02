Negative Milan Stock Exchange, Fitch’s judgment on the USA weighs

Bad day for Piazza Affari and the other main European stock exchanges, following the unexpected downgrade of the US sovereign rating by Fitch. Market sentiment was already hit yesterday by disappointing data on manufacturing activity from the Eurozone and China.

Also Wall Street opened lower in the afternoon. Fitch’s move, which came after it placed ratings on negative watch in May, has sparked a heated reaction from the White Housewho called it “arbitrary and based on outdated data” as it came two months after a debt ceiling deal that averted a default.

“The United States is no longer in the top rating bracket now, but this should not have too much impact on the eligibility of government bonds in certain portfoliossince by now the majority of investors are more flexible with respect to a strictly AAA criterion – pointed out Martina Daga, Macro Economist of AcomeA SGR – In fact, Germany remains the only country among the major economies to have an AAA rating ”.

