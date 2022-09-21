Home Business Negative pitch on Wall Street
Business

Negative pitch on Wall Street

by admin

Start in the red on Wall Street with the main overseas indices starting trading below par.

The Nasdaq index is currently at 11,425 points with a fall of 0.95%, while the worst is the S&P 500 which falls 1.23% to 3,850 points.

US and non-US traders are looking forward to tomorrow’s Fed meeting in which Powell-led institute is likely to announce a 75 basis point rate hike for the third consecutive time.

Returning to Wall Street, among the worst stocks we find Ford which is at a loss of more than 10% after having released lower than expected forecasts for the third quarter of 2022, while confirming the guidance for the entire current year and analysts are concerned about the impact of higher costs.

Strong weakness also for Nike, which lost 4% after Barclays analysts lowered the rating from “overweight” to “equal weight”, due to a series of problems for the company on the next profits.

On the contrary, among the best we find Cognex which leaps by more than 5% after having raised the estimates on revenues for the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the turbulence in the bond market continues with the US 10-year yield rising to 3.58%, while the two-year yield reached 3.97%, on its highest level since 2007.

To conclude, the euro / dollar major cross is currently at 0.9982, while the Vix rises by 5%, signaling investors’ concern about the current situation.

See also  The Municipal Construction Bureau went to Haiyan County to carry out a special investigation

You may also like

Repeated rate hikes Reserve Bank predicts Australian house...

Apple hikes app prices from October 5: what...

RTX 40 series graphics card GTC “Fry Field”...

S&P Global Ratings expects a 16% decline in...

Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The Market Price...

Dedagroup acquires Berma and grows in the finance,...

No fiscal delegation: the Senate sinks the tax...

The Xiaomi 11 series has repeatedly exposed quality...

Ftse Mib accelerates downward in the wake of...

Photovoltaic and lithium batteries lead the rebound of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy