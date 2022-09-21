Start in the red on Wall Street with the main overseas indices starting trading below par.

The Nasdaq index is currently at 11,425 points with a fall of 0.95%, while the worst is the S&P 500 which falls 1.23% to 3,850 points.

US and non-US traders are looking forward to tomorrow’s Fed meeting in which Powell-led institute is likely to announce a 75 basis point rate hike for the third consecutive time.

Returning to Wall Street, among the worst stocks we find Ford which is at a loss of more than 10% after having released lower than expected forecasts for the third quarter of 2022, while confirming the guidance for the entire current year and analysts are concerned about the impact of higher costs.

Strong weakness also for Nike, which lost 4% after Barclays analysts lowered the rating from “overweight” to “equal weight”, due to a series of problems for the company on the next profits.

On the contrary, among the best we find Cognex which leaps by more than 5% after having raised the estimates on revenues for the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the turbulence in the bond market continues with the US 10-year yield rising to 3.58%, while the two-year yield reached 3.97%, on its highest level since 2007.

To conclude, the euro / dollar major cross is currently at 0.9982, while the Vix rises by 5%, signaling investors’ concern about the current situation.