Negative start in Europe with all major indices falling. Ftse Mib below 21,500 points

Start of session in negative territory for most of the European indices. The EuroStoxx50 index is currently down by 0.98% at 3,483 points. Our reference index is also bad, the Ftse Mib which moves down by 0.92% to 21,360 points. Negativity also on the Dax 30 in Frankfurt which is down by 0.95%, but also on the Spanish Ibex 35 down by 0.93%. Among the worst indices of the Old Continent we find the French Cac 40 which at the moment shows a loss of 1.24%.

Finally, the BTP / Bund spread starts the penultimate weekly session at 238 basis points with a progress of 1.38%.

