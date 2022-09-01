Start of session in negative territory for most of the European indices. The EuroStoxx50 index is currently down by 0.98% at 3,483 points. Our reference index is also bad, the Ftse Mib which moves down by 0.92% to 21,360 points. Negativity also on the Dax 30 in Frankfurt which is down by 0.95%, but also on the Spanish Ibex 35 down by 0.93%. Among the worst indices of the Old Continent we find the French Cac 40 which at the moment shows a loss of 1.24%.

Finally, the BTP / Bund spread starts the penultimate weekly session at 238 basis points with a progress of 1.38%.