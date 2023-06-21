Home » Negotiations between Deutsche Bahn and EVG will continue
According to the railway and transport union (EVG), the term is still the decisive sticking point in collective bargaining. “The most difficult point is still the term, i.e. the time frame in which salary increases should take place,” EVG boss Martin Burkert told the news portal “t-online”. The bodies of the union are in the “last moves of evaluating previous negotiation results”. “This Thursday, the EVG federal board, as the highest body, will decide on how to proceed, including any strikes,” said Burkert.

DB and EVG had discussed a solution to the collective bargaining conflict for five days in a row last week and then postponed further negotiations to the current week on Friday.

