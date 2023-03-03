“Will we then have a theocracy? No: faith makes us united, science makes us free. We will by no means allow the theocratic ambitions of some of our rabbis to take hold: we will be able to keep them tightly closed in their temples, just as we will lock up our professional army in barracks. Army and clergy are to be so highly honored as their fine functions demand and deserve; in the State, which treats them with particular regard, they must not put their mouths, otherwise they would cause external and internal difficulties “ (Theodor Herzl, The State of the Jews, Treves publisher, 2012, pp. 129-130).

The “Jewish State”

Already in 2018 the Knesset – the Israeli Parliament – had approved the controversial “law of the nation“, a fundamental law with quasi-constitutional status, which effectively sanctioned Israel’s transition from “Jewish and democratic state – an oxymoron according to some; a partially successful attempt according to others to reconcile the “state of the Jews” conceived by Herzl and the other founding fathers of Zionism, i.e. a state where Jews could self-determinate in a nation, with the principle of a democracy for all its citizens – to one”Jewish state”.

The law violated the same spirit of the Declaration of Independence of ’48 which prescribes “complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants without distinction of religion, race or sex”. With Israel defined by the law “nation-state of the Jewish people” the right to self-determination is limited to Jews. This means disregarding the fact that there is another nation or ethnicity in Israel which can say nothing about the character of the state of which its members – the Arabs – are citizens with equal rights. Equal individual rights yes, but not the collective rights of a national minority, which should be able to achieve a status no less than that of Israeli Jews through legislative instruments and concrete acts.

Radicalism and discrimination

The law reflected the offensive of the right-wing radicalismwith rules aimed at limiting the freedom of expression – especially in the world of NGOs and movements dedicated to the defense of human rights – the independence of the judiciary, in particular the powers of the Supreme Court, the pluralism of opinions, in a society in which large sections of public opinion appear indifferent or also hostile to the constraints of the rule of law and intolerant of dissent.

The dualism between “Jewish” and “democratic” has existed since the birth of the State of Israel; just think about the Law of return which allows the Jews of the world to become citizens of Israel by emigrating to the country. That Israel is a “Jewish” state, not only because it is a place of refuge from persecution for a dispersed people, but because the country’s collective identity is imbued with Jewish culture (language, holidays, calendar, public symbols) is certainly legitimate. But it is not acceptable for the state to favor the Jewish group over other ethnicities. Israel is the State of the Jews, but respectful of the rights of all its citizens. However, the law codified a discrimination. Furthermore, how can a state that does not have certain and recognized borders define itself? If the Palestinian territories were annexed, what would Israel look like? Like the nation-state of the Jewish people? Thus one would also formally arrive at one Binational state, but not egalitariannon-democratic, with full rights only for Jews.

The identity of the state for the Netanyahu government

With the new government formed after the elections last November, in which the weight of the two is decisive ultra-Orthodox parties and gods “Religious Zionist” fundamentalists, with strong impulses towards tribalism, intolerance, Israel will no longer even be the “State of the Jews” on a regulatory level, in the sense of Herzl’s liberal Zionism or that of socialist matrix, nor even less the “State of the Israelis ”, a full and egalitarian democracy for all its citizens. It will become a “Jewish state,” at the hands of a warlike minority in the country.

What are the most significant steps if the coalition agreements agreed between Likud and the other parties are fully implemented? They compulsively insist onJewish identity of the country. Agencies part of ministries dedicated to this end are invented, in particular one Jewish Identity Authority and a task concerning relations between schools and civil society both entrusted to Maoz, leader of Noama homophobic and fundamentalist party, who also resigned accusing the rest of the government of “betraying” the agreements.

The law reiterates the prohibition of equal prayer spaces at the Wailing Wall, for men and women, as well as for the multiple and often conflicting currents of Judaism, despite agreements negotiated to this effect, which were not followed over time. Even one is established modification of the Law of Return aimed at abolishing the clause according to which since the 1970s a Jewish grandfather is sufficient for the right to aliyah and Israeli citizenship. They refuse to recognize acts of conversion performed by non-Orthodox rabbis in Israel or in any case by Orthodox rabbis not subject to the control of the central rabbinate as a viaticum to citizenship, acts that the Supreme Court had allowed with a ruling in 2021.

In summary, Israel, a country born out of the desire to build a new and old nation at the same time, multicultural and united, is shaken today by the danger of a deep schism within it that could disrupt society.