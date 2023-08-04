NEL ASA share forecast: does the NEL ASA share have a future?

The NEL ASA share has recently gone down, the share is currently 4.13 percent cheaper than a week ago. Is it better to sell NEL ASA stock now? We have compiled important technical and fundamental indicators for you.

NEL ASA share price: The current data

The NEL ASA share is quoted unchanged at EUR 1.16 compared to the last trading day. The hydrogen specialist is 4.13 percent cheaper than a week ago. Compared to the previous year, the minus is 29.27 percent. Since the beginning of the year, the share has lost 14.07 percent.

What’s next for the NEL ASA share?

“The trend is your friend” is a popular stock market saying, the trend is your friend. That is, a stock that has risen sharply in the past is likely to continue to do so tomorrow. In fact, several analyzes confirm the success of this investment strategy. Even if, of course, as always, no strategy can guarantee profits.

However, the trend of the NEL ASA share is difficult to determine. The stock is 4.13 percent cheaper today than a week ago, but 10.48 percent more expensive than a month ago. For comparison: the EuroStoxx 50 lost -3.62 percent within a week.

NEL ASA share has negative momentum

Momentum also provides information about the current trend. It is – calculated over 14 days – at 93.55. Values ​​above 100 stand for a positive trend, values ​​below for a negative one.

If you look back even longer, you will see a price gain or a price loss depending on the period under review. This makes it difficult to determine a clear long-term trend. The stock is 29.27 percent cheaper today than a year ago and even 33.71 percent cheaper than three years ago, but 241.18 percent more expensive than five years ago. The stock is currently EUR 0.56 below the 52-week high of EUR 1.72 and EUR 0.22 above the 52-week low of EUR 0.94.

The development of the NEL ASA share

The table shows the percentage change in price over the specified period. Negative values ​​represent price losses.

StockDayWeekMonthYear5 YearsNEL ASA0.00-4.1310.48-29.27241.18EuroStoxx 50-0.73-3.621.06-0.8223.58

Relative strength of the NEL ASA share

However, the development must also be seen in relation to the general stock market development. Because not only the share fell in the past week, but also the index. Relative strength, which compares the price change to that of the index, provides us with more information about the dynamics of the stock. A value greater than 1.0 stands for above-average growth and is therefore usually seen as a buy signal. For NEL ASA, the value – based on seven days – was 1.14, so the share has recently increased more than the benchmark index in the past week.

This relative strength should not be confused with Wallace Wilder’s Relative Strength Index, or RSI for short. This is currently 48.35 for the NEL ASA share. Basically, values ​​with a value of more than 70 are considered overbought and therefore overvalued, those with a value of less than 30 are considered oversold, i.e. undervalued. According to this approach, the NEL ASA share would be neither over nor undervalued.

Conclusion: Buy NEL ASA now?

Whether NEL ASA stock is a good investment depends on many factors. We cannot offer investment advice, we only provide information about current developments. You should consult other data, such as the planned dividend of the NEL ASA share. In addition to technical indicators and fundamental data, other factors also play a role in the end. The hydrogen specialist NEL ASA is just as dependent on the development of its industry as it is on the quality of management. Therefore, supplement the data from this article with further information and form your own opinion. Investing in an ETF may also be an alternative. In doing so, the risk is multiplied Shares scattered.

roj/news.de

