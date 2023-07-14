Neobank Revolut now also marketplace for holiday activities

Buying tickets for the Louvre via the banking app? This is now possible for Revolut users. Behind the new feature could be the fintech’s desire to become the first European super app.

Nik Storonsky, co-founder and CEO of fintech Revolut, leads his company towards super app. revolt

The London-based fintech unicorn Revolut knows how to constantly expand its range of products – well beyond the boundaries of classic banking products. Just in time for the start of the holiday season, Revolut is now offering its European customers the option of booking city tours, food tours, tickets for museums and other sights or various outdoor holiday activities directly in the app. More than 300,000 tours and activities are already listed under the “Revolut Experience” function. Advantage for customers: Instead of having to pay a booking fee, they get a three to ten percent discount on the prices of the selected travel activities, depending on which Revolut package they use.

Been on the travel market for a long time

Revolut’s involvement in the travel market is nothing new: already in the summer of 2021, the fintech launched “Stays” (in the German version of the app “Accommodation”), a function that enables users to book stays in hotels, guesthouses or guesthouses directly in the banking app to book holiday homes – and of course to pay for them. Travel insurance has also been available through Revolut for some time.

Christopher Guttridge, general manager of lifestyle products at Revolut, tells the magazine Retail Banker International very self-confident that with Revolut Experience they have given their own customers “access to the world‘s largest marketplace for tours, activities and attractions”. “As the global finance super app, we continue to revolutionize travel.”

read too

Revolut reports first profitable year – and increases the gap to the German rival

According to about the Onlinemagazins Sifted there could even be a higher goal behind it: With this new feature, Revolut is taking a step further towards becoming a general super app.

Definitely closer to the super app than other European neobanks

So far, super apps have mainly become reality in Asia, above all WeChat in China and Grab in Indonesia. Users do pretty much everything with these apps: banking, ordering food, shopping for clothes, renting scooters, chatting with friends. It has long been known that Revolut has ambitions to become such a super app. After all, the neobank already has the widest range of services compared to its European competitors – and as far as the number of users is concerned, the company is clearly ahead with 30 million users worldwide (as of June 2023).

read too

How Revolut turned 70+ employees into millionaires

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

