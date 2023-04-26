Neoliberalism – the opiate of the elite?

Or is anti-neoliberalism the opium, perhaps both an ideological drug? Whatever the case, it’s a controversial term, a concept that’s much debated and little known. And that you can hardly understand without knowing its history. In “London Review of Books” Jonathan Rée publishes an interesting review of a biography of one of the fathers of neoliberalism “Hayek: A Life, 1899-1950”. But it also includes the life of the economist Ludwig von Mises, the second very important creator of this current of thought.

This current of thought and its counterpart have a long interwoven scientific and ideological history behind them. There is the part of the socialist

Tradition we prefer not to think about: the idea of ​​putting an end to the wasteful chaos of capitalism by implementing a comprehensive economic plan. Central planning is usually associated with Marxism, although Karl Marx himself expressed only a vague hope of bringing industry under political control and getting rid of “haggling” (Schacher).

But it wasn’t just Marxists then – Bertrand Russell also warned in 1927 that without a world “central authority” to ensure that “production is scientifically organized” civilization would collapse. And the Great Depression seemed to validate the idea. At the time, Albert Einstein also lamented the “economic anarchy of capitalist society” and called for a “socialist economy” in which “means of production” should be used “planned”.

Enthusiasm for comprehensive economic planning collapsed after the implosion of the Soviet Union in 1991, but had already been undermined by decades of criticism under the rubric of “neoliberalism”.

As is well known, neoliberal theory goes back to Ludwig von Mises, who after the First World War fought against the idea that (as he probably thought not entirely wrongly at the time) everyone was carried away by the idea that capitalism was “the sum of all evils”. may be. He probably didn’t mean the Marxists, but the Manichaean anti-capitalists, who did not want to see capitalism as a complex and progressive historical precursor of socialism. For them, capitalism was a “matter of darkness bent on the annihilation of justice, generosity and goodwill”. Yes, this thinking is not new either.

Actually, Mises saw political economy primarily as a timeless, neutral mathematical theory of economic decision-making.

But it also contained a historical narrative of the transition from static, isolated, pre-modern despotisms, in which trade rarely went beyond sporadic barter, to modern market economies. Instead of unleashing mere anarchy, free markets thus dissolve traditional social structures and lead through the division of labor, innovation and specialization, and through the management of scarce resources. Of course, Mises knew about it

the problems that a mature capitalist system produces, they are obvious (trade cycles, unemployment, inflation and perpetual upheaval), but they count for very little, according to Mises, compared to his spectacular success in increasing the productivity of labor and improving human well-being .

For Mises, a “planned economy” meant treating society like an army in which “orders are made and obeyed” and individual initiative is repressed along with free speech.

Mises expected Lenin’s Bolshevik government to prove his point. He had once described Lenin as a cynic who “doesn’t care about problems beyond the end of his nose” but now counted him among the typical socialists. He did not think the Bolshevik regime would last long – he thought it would fade away like the brief and absurd episode of Anabaptist rule in 16th-century Munster – but hoped it would survive long enough to teach the world a salutary lesson grant: that socialism is essentially authoritarian.

Given the seventy years of the Soviet Union, which was also long a murderous dictatorship that treated liberal values ​​as heresies, Mises was right here. So far so smart, but at some point he decided to take a very one-sided position:

that you can have either absolutely free markets or total central planning, but nothing in between.

And, Mises argued, liberal liberties are inseparable from capitalism. Which is currently being disproved in China.

This is where Friedrich August von Hayek, who is a generation younger, comes into play. Hayek attended the von Mises seminar in Vienna in the early 1920s. He initially shared Mises’s advocacy of a pure political economy and his vision of politics as a struggle between capitalist liberty and socialist authoritarianism. But he

told him as early as 1933 that he had transitioned to a “new liberalism” that left room for “collective action” and renounced the dogmas of laissez-faire.

In 1936 he published a paper on “Economy and Knowledge” in which he attempted to

to exorcise a specter that has long haunted the world of business: the specter of the “quasi-omniknowing individual”, also known as “homo oeconomicus”. Some commentators attributed the term to Adam Smith, but Hayek considered it an invention of the 19th-century “abstract economists” who sought to turn political economy into “an exercise in pure logic” applicable only to perfect markets , in which “every event”, as he put it, “is immediately known to every actor”.

A reproach that is still often leveled at economics today.

Hayek developed his theory during this period, building on Mises’ remarks on the inherent unpredictability of markets. He distinguished between two types of economic knowledge,

one of which comprises abstract information that can be codified, aggregated and entered into a central ledger for the benefit of the “observing economist”. The other set of information consists of all the incidental local knowledge, essentially crude and imperfect, on which ordinary people base their day-to-day economic decisions. This second type of knowledge – one might call agent knowledge – was inherently “shared”: it was “scattered among many people” and could never be “concentrated in one head”.

Here the markets offered a solution to what Hayek called the “problem of the division of knowledge”.

Markets are thus a “mechanism for conveying information”, but unlike newspapers, which functioned like a network, collecting and distributing information through a central hub, they functioned like a network without a central hub, allowing us “us… .of knowledge that we as individuals do not possess”.

For Hayek, markets were a “miracle” that combined economic decisions with one another

“Process coordinated in which the individual plays a role that he can never fully understand”. They are, if you will, an instrument for bundling our ignorance. This way of looking at the markets may not have been revolutionary, but it was truly enlightening, and Hayek would describe it as the only “discovery” he ever made….

And he also hoped to have conquered the fiction of “Homo oeconomicus”. His most famous book “The Road to Serfdom” was published in England in March 1944 and initially went relatively unnoticed. But then Hayek stood with “The Road to Serfdom”

almost alone as a liberal admonisher in a desert of seemingly inevitable collectivism from right and left. “Planning”, “control”, “centralization” of the economy and society were seen everywhere – even in the free West – as unavoidable and ultimately superior to liberal individualism. Hayek claimed the opposite. His argument is multidimensional. It was considered scandalous in the political mainstream at the time and should still shock many “do-gooders” today. On the one hand, Hayek argues that socialism and fascism essentially both lead the way to servitude: Both aim at the destruction of the market, private property, democracy and personal freedom. Both amount to similar totalitarian domination of society by a political elite.

Had his critics then and now read more closely, they would have noticed that Hayek rejected the “dogmatic laissez-faire attitude” and postulated a “broad and undisputed field for state activity”. He called for a “legal framework” such as “factory laws” and “building codes” and restrictions on “working hours” to protect the poor, ensure fair competition and prevent “fraud and deception”. The state should certainly protect its citizens from “common dangers of life”, for example through a “comprehensive social security system”, and at the same time guarantee “work and a minimum income for everyone”.

And (readers) would certainly have welcomed Hayek’s support for government interventions aimed at promoting social “mobility”, reducing “inequality of opportunity” and also disseminating “knowledge and information”.

Other critical readers noted even then that Hayek’s liberalism was safeguarded with so many “exceptions” that it allowed for “a significant measure of social control.”

Then, in the spring of 1947, in a hotel in the Swiss village of Mont Pèlerin, Hayek organized what is often considered the birthplace of neoliberalism. A good forty participants – including an ambitious young American named Milton Friedman – agreed to form a permanent organization called the Mont Pelerin Society. This association of academics, business people and journalists is still pursuing the goal of convincing future generations of economically liberal ideas. And is sometimes seen in conspiracy theory as the engine of aggressive neoliberalism.

In 1974, Hayek was honored with the Nobel Prize in Economics – to his annoyance along with that of socialist economist Gunnar Myrdal.

Also, as part of the truth, Hayek’s political opinions grew stranger and wilder as he aged:

For example, he praised Pinochet as a protector of individual liberty and urged Thatcher to bomb Argentina.

And it is true, too, that his insights into the economic importance of distributed, implicit local knowledge certainly runs counter to any absolute doctrine of central planning,

…but they apply equally against the centralized management of large corporations and also against the economic power of remote bankers, financiers, consultants and accountants. Perhaps it is not surprising that supporters of Mises began muttering somberly about “Hayekian socialism”.

Today the term “neoliberalism” is mainly very reduced

as Tag used for a range of right-wing policies espoused by Augusto Pinochet, Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher in the 1970s, and since then by various mad conservatives as arguments for “state rollback” and “individual empowerment” through privatization, tax cuts and deregulation are used.

Note: Following science does not mean following individual scientists, but rather the process of knowledge. errors included.