Neos (Alpitour) connects India and Canada in flight

Very broad prospects, very long range: Neos, the airline of the Italian Alpitour group, consolidates its international role with a connection between three continents. The most recent initiative is a direct scheduled flight from Milan Malpensa to Toronto, the capital of the province of Ontario and the most populous center in Canada. The new route currently operates on a weekly basis, every Thursday, with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner; the plane takes off at 12.30 from Milan Malpensa and arrives in Toronto at 15.00 (local time) to return with take-off from Canada at 17.00 and landing in Italy at 06.50 the following day. Thus Neos expands its network towards North America, where since 2021 it has been present with 3 weekly flights on the New York-Milan Malpensa route and where it has recorded good performances and played an important role in the reference panorama.

But it’s not just about that. Neos’ timetables on the Milan-Toronto route coincide with those from India along another recent route, inaugurated in December 2022. The flight to Toronto will, in fact, integrate the connection with Amritsar airport, the main city of the federated state of Punjab, which has grown to two flights a week, confirming Milan Malpensa as a strategic Italian hub and as a central airport to and from Asia. Passengers from India will therefore be able to take advantage of the connections offered by Neos to both New York and Toronto, where there is a large Indian community, and this gives the initiative particular interest in terms of business development.