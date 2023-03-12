Loacker: “ÖVP and Greens must finally pack up the watering can and relieve the work factor instead.”

Vienna (OTS) – “Badelt confirms what we at NEOS have been repeating like a prayer wheel for months: ÖVP and the Greens have to pack up the watering can quickly and only help where it is really needed,” said NEOS economic and social spokesman Gerald Loacker in response to today’s interview with Fiskalrat Christoph Badelt in the “ORF press hour”. In the interview, Badelt emphasized that government measures such as the Energy Cost Subsidy II were not accurate and would lead to overfunding. Loacker: “The federal government cannot cushion the consequences of inflation by aimlessly throwing money at everyone. The money doesn’t grow on trees, it’s the tax money of the hard working people in this country.”

It is also not the government’s job to completely offset the price increases because it cannot do that, according to Loacker. “ÖVP and the Greens must stop giving gifts of money and instead set the course for a policy that also thinks about future generations and relieves the work factor in the long term. Instead of continuing to distribute money with the watering can, the federal government should now reduce non-wage labor costs and thus give companies more scope to pay higher wages.”

Questions & contact:

NEOS Parliamentary Club

press department

0664/88782480

presse@neos.eu

(For media inquiries only.

Citizen inquiries please contact@neos.eu)