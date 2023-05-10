Nepotism at work: Naive, operationally blind, bold

Happich’s advice to managers: First, he should have an inner conviction. Secondly, he must show backbone and stand by his values ​​even in difficult times, i.e. when it costs him something. Thirdly, he must set an example by what he is convinced of, i.e. stick to what he says in everyday life. His actions must coincide with his discourse. And fourthly, he must be transparent, clear and predictable in his communication. “If a manager is clear about this and his basic hiring framework stands for him, then he comes across as credible and that in turn leads to trust and influence,” says Happich. This is the antidote to distrust or nepotism, according to the personnel expert.