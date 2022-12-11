In a week of general declines, the greater strength of Europe compared to the States is confirmed
by Andrea Gennai
The week of general minus signs the one just concluded on international equities. The sales hit above all US equities with the Nasdaq dropping 3.6% and the S&P 500 3.4%. The decrease was less pronounced for Europe where the Dax lost 1.1% and the Ftse Mib 1.4%. Hong Kong (+6.5%) is in sharp contrast in the wake of the easing of the restrictive measures for Covid. In the next few days focus on US inflation in November scheduled…
