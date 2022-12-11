Home Business Nervous stock markets, all the spotlights on the Fed and the ECB
In a week of general declines, the greater strength of Europe compared to the States is confirmed

by Andrea Gennai

The week of general minus signs the one just concluded on international equities. The sales hit above all US equities with the Nasdaq dropping 3.6% and the S&P 500 3.4%. The decrease was less pronounced for Europe where the Dax lost 1.1% and the Ftse Mib 1.4%. Hong Kong (+6.5%) is in sharp contrast in the wake of the easing of the restrictive measures for Covid. In the next few days focus on US inflation in November scheduled…

