The fear is back. At the beginning of the week, people still thought that the panic on the American financial markets would not affect Credit Suisse. A day later, CS stock falls to an all-time low. Just hours later, the big bank is forced to up to 50 billion from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to borrow.

The speed with which this crisis reached Switzerland from the USA is amazing. Above all, what is new is how the rush on social media has accelerated the financial emergency.

Panicked Twitter reactions and instant cash outflows

The storm begins with a bank that only very few people in this country knew: the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) from California. It had grown rapidly and completely misjudged the consequences of the turnaround in interest rates.

There are already first signs of this in mid-January. On the short message service Twitter, investors draw attention to financial problems at the SVB. The reports are retweeted umpteen times and spread like wildfire in Silicon Valley.

A month later, an American financial analyst published a newsletter highlighting the bank’s heavily leveraged assets. The newsletter went viral on Twitter – and startled venture capitalists. The storm is gradually brewing. Influential financiers advise their companies to withdraw their money from the bank. In contrast to the financial crisis in 2008, this is now possible in a matter of seconds via the Internet and smartphone.

The bank run happened on Thursday last week. On that day, the shares of the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed so much that panicked customers stormed the money counters. In that one day, they plan to withdraw a total of $42 billion — a quarter of the bank’s total deposits. she collapses.

Analysts in the US are convinced: panicked Twitter posts have accelerated the crisis.

The head of a large investment firm wrote, for example: “If you don’t advise your company to withdraw the money, then you’re not doing your job as a board member or as a shareholder.” Or another tweet went viral, in which an investor wrote in capital letters: “You should be absolutely horrified by now. That’s the right response to a bank run and contagion.”

A well-known investor even warned that a run on other banks would begin on Monday if the authorities did not intervene quickly and guarantee all deposits. The tweet was shared 2,500 times.

Congressman Patrick McHenry, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, described the turmoil as “the first Twitter-triggered bank run.”

Man is not made to invest

When customers lose confidence in their bank and suddenly want to withdraw their deposits en masse, this is also referred to as a bank run. Only: The more people withdraw their money, the less likely it is that the bank can cover the withdrawals. And that in turn leads to more and more customers rushing to the bank.

“It’s always been like this: Investors worry about their savings,” says business psychologist Christian Fichter. “It’s just that gathering information is much more difficult today.” Among other things, the head of research at Kalaidos University of Applied Sciences in Zurich analyzes investor behavior. Much more information relevant to investors is available today, also thanks to social media. “But,” says Fichter, “they are less reliable.”

“We are greedy and can’t stand losing anything,” says Christian Fichter, Professor of Business Psychology. Photo: Urs Jaudas

Especially when they develop their own dynamics on social media. «The problem is that content on social media is not verified and is aimed at emotions. Otherwise they won’t find favor.” If it is then about emotionally charged topics such as money, this leads all the more to panicked, unreflective reactions.

Fichter names three basic factors that motivate customers to get their money from the bank: fear of loss, group pressure and time pressure. The latter increases in particular due to the rapidly spreading content on Twitter and Co.

“Actually, psychologically we are not made to invest,” says the business psychologist. “We are greedy and can’t stand to lose anything.” A long-term horizon is important when making investment decisions.

Information must be faster and better

Credit Suisse also experienced panicked tweets. Last October, a memo sent out internally by the bank sparked heated speculation on social media about the future of the bank. The share price faltered .

And last Wednesday, the most important shareholder, the Saudi National Bank, tore down the CS share even more. In an interview, its president mentioned that he would not put any more money into the bank. The corresponding video spread on various social media around the world.

“If such information becomes public, it always has a direct impact on the price,” says Sandro Ambühl, assistant professor of behavioral economics in financial markets at the University of Zurich. Since two banks had just collapsed in the USA a few days earlier, information like that of the major shareholder caused all the more unrest. “The question arises: do other banks like CS also have such problems?”

Credit Suisse has been struggling with outflowing customer funds for a long time. When investors see that many customers are losing trust in the big bank, it makes less profit and investing is less profitable. The result: They want to sell their shares, which meant a record low in their share price for CS on Wednesday.

Ambühl does not believe that social media is primarily responsible for the fall in prices. «In the financial markets it is always about having faster and better information than the others. And these have been spreading in milliseconds for decades.” Large, institutional investors have their algorithms that register price movements immediately. “They get their information before a video goes viral.”

