Nescafé Introduces Nescafé Reserva Huehuetenango: A Celebration of Guatemalan Coffee Heritage

Nestlé and Nescafé Launch Nescafé Reserva Huehuetenango in Guatemala

Nestlé, in partnership with its renowned brand Nescafé, introduces a new product to the Guatemalan market – Nescafé Reserva Huehuetenango. This special edition coffee aims to celebrate the rich coffee heritage and tradition of Guatemala.

The Nescafé Reserva Huehuetenango blend is a masterful combination of Nescafé’s essence and carefully selected beans from the Huehuetenango region. With its subtle fruity notes, this blend accentuates the unique profile and quality of Guatemalan coffee.

Susanne Cochez, director of Coffee and Beverages Business at Nestlé Central America, expressed her excitement about this launch, stating, “Today, Huehuetenango becomes the inspiring source of our latest launch: Nescafé Reserva Huehuetenango, a gift for Guatemalans who enjoy the exquisite taste of Nescafé.”

Nestlé is honored to pay tribute to Guatemalan coffee with the launch of Nescafé Reserva Huehuetenango. Patricio Astolfi, general director of Nestlé Guatemala, emphasized their commitment to providing meaningful moments to Guatemalan consumers through this unique coffee experience.

The limited edition Nescafé Reserva Huehuetenango is already available for purchase at major supermarkets and stores across the country. However, interested consumers are urged to act quickly, as this special coffee blend will only be available while supplies last.

Guatemalan coffee enthusiasts can now indulge in the distinct flavors of Nescafé Reserva Huehuetenango, a testament to Nestlé’s passion for coffee and dedication to delivering exceptional products to its consumers.

