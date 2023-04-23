13
Nespresso, Calida, Strellson: price tricksters are in the pillory – now they are rowing back
For a year now, Swiss customers have not been allowed to be locked out digitally. An analysis of consumer protection shows which companies continue to use the practice.
Just six months ago, the coffee giant Nespresso didn’t want to know that it was discriminating against Swiss customers. At that time, anyone who wanted to order from the foreign subsidiary Nespresso.de at lower prices and in euros automatically ended up on the .ch site. Nespresso used geoblocking.