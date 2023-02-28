Green light to the nest bonus. One of the few measures to support families that have not been included in the single universal allowance and which, indeed, the executive has made structural since the end of 2021. The government, therefore, has allocated 552 million for the whole of 2023: considering that the maximum benefit amounts to 3 thousand euros per family, the applications that can be accepted will not be more than 185 thousand. The INPS website, in fact, clarifies that the bonus will be paid on the basis of the order in which the application is presented electronically. The reimbursement, however, will never exceed the fee paid. The application can be submitted through a Caf or patronage or directly on the INPS website by logging in with Spid or CIE authentication (electronic identity card).

The checks are disbursed on the basis of the ISEE in the absence of which «the due installment will be counted in an amount not exceeding 1,500 euros per year (136.37 euros per month), it being understood that if a valid minor ISEE is subsequently presented, starting from that date, the increased amount will be paid up to a maximum of 3,000 euros per year, if the requisites are satisfied».

The sum is paid monthly in the case of a nursery bonus, and one-off for forms of support at one’s home. You can receive it, among other things, by bank transfer or as a credit to your current or bank account. The parent – or guardian – of a minor who has paid the fee for attending a nursery school or, in the case of forms of home assistance, the person in charge of born/adopted minors unable to attend for the nurseries throughout the year as they suffer from serious chronic pathologies, certified by a paediatrician. In both cases, the applicant must have, on the date of submission of the application, Italian or European citizenship or a residence permit with residence in Italy.

Since last year, moreover, it has been possible «to self-certify the amount when attaching the invoice for which reimbursement is requested; the monthly amount must include the payment of the tuition and meals relating to the month and the stamp duty, but must not include enrollment in the nursery, pre- and post-school and VAT; in the latter case, the nursery schools managed by a social cooperative are an exception».

For 2022 beneficiaries, the applications are pre-completed and it will be enough to enter the certificate of registration and attendance at the service to access the bonus. Inps also clarifies that the Iban, inserted in the application, must be made out to the applicant

In the bonus presentation form, INPS provides further explanations: for children who turn three during the year in which the application is submitted, it is possible to request reimbursement only for the months between January and August

If the applicant intends to use the benefit for several children, it will be necessary to submit an application for each of them. However, it should be remembered that «expenses incurred for childcare services other than those provided by nursery schools (e.g. playrooms, play areas, baby spaces, pre-school, etc. baby parking) are excluded from the reimbursement, for which the regulations of local authorities provide for simplified structural and management requirements, reduced hours and different authorizations compared to those identified for nursery schools”.