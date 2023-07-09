Nestlè, 110 years of success in Italy: new investments for 150 million euros

The bond of Nestle with Italy it is very strong, considering that it has distant roots. It was 1913 when the Swiss multinational deposited the “Farina Lattea Nestlé” label in Milan. At the time, the group sold two products that are still present on our tables today: the milk powder and the condensed milk. In all these years, Nestlè has left a significant mark throughout Italy, becoming a point of reference for millions of families throughout the country. Nestlè is present in our country with 10 establishments e 74 outlets employing around 4,600 people. Furthermore, in 2022 Nestlè generated 4.2 billion euros of shared value in Italy. And that’s not all.

