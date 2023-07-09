Home » Nestlè, 110 years of success in Italy: new investments for 150 million
Business

Nestlè, 110 years of success in Italy: new investments for 150 million

by admin
Nestlè, 110 years of success in Italy: new investments for 150 million

Nestlè, 110 years of success in Italy: new investments for 150 million euros

The bond of Nestle with Italy it is very strong, considering that it has distant roots. It was 1913 when the Swiss multinational deposited the “Farina Lattea Nestlé” label in Milan. At the time, the group sold two products that are still present on our tables today: the milk powder and the condensed milk. In all these years, Nestlè has left a significant mark throughout Italy, becoming a point of reference for millions of families throughout the country. Nestlè is present in our country with 10 establishments e 74 outlets employing around 4,600 people. Furthermore, in 2022 Nestlè generated 4.2 billion euros of shared value in Italy. And that’s not all.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  What the cabinet is planning money for in 2024

You may also like

Premier Li Qiang Signs Order for New Regulations...

Rai schedules. Behind the scenes of the presentation...

Unicredit changes structure: Ali Khan as head of...

Powerball: $615 Million Jackpot Up for Grabs in...

Roccella challenged on the La Russa case: “I...

Cartabianca, Gaia Tortora instead of Bianca Berlinguer?

Sunshine Carbon Leads the Way to Carbon Neutrality...

Business goes online – Affaritaliani.it

Independence from Russian gas is far from being...

The True Cost of Owning a Bugatti Chiron:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy