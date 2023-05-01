Nestlé and Mars in the vet market: with the little darling to the big corporation

Nestlé and Mars in the vet market

Thu 04/27/23



If the animal is suffering, it goes – like with humans – to the doctor. However, half of the small animal clinics in Berlin and Brandenburg are owned by corporations. Nestlé and Mars have discovered the vet market for themselves – with consequences for the industry. Von Karolin Krämer

When the pet is sick and needs help quickly, many pet owners probably think about one thing above all: Where is the nearest vet and does it have good ratings? But most people don’t know who is behind the practice or clinic. Small animal clinics in particular offer emergency care. In Berlin and Brandenburg, three out of six small animal clinics belong to the two largest groups in the veterinary field: Evidensia and AniCura. While Nestlé has had a stake in veterinary group Evidensia since 2019, Mars acquired veterinary care provider AniCura in 2018.

The two companies are therefore a central component of emergency veterinary care. Traditionally, this is mainly in the hands of clinics. According to the Chamber of Veterinarians, in addition to three practices, there are currently four small animal clinics in Berlin that provide around-the-clock care. However, emergency services have to be restricted again and again due to a lack of staff, as in 2022 in the small animal clinic at Freie Universität Berlin. The emergency service at the AniCura Clinic in Potsdam had to be temporarily stopped in 2021.

Veterinary medicine is more than just petting cats

When you look at the number of students studying veterinary medicine, it is hard to imagine a shortage of staff: the Department of Veterinary Medicine is training more than 1,500 students at Freie Universität Berlin alone. Enough to fill a number of practices and clinics. But there has been a shortage of staff in the veterinary field for years. There are currently 354 resident veterinarians in Berlin and 529 in Brandenburg. More and more are reaching retirement age and succession is proving difficult. An average of 3,500 euros gross per month as a starting salary after five years of study – for many veterinarians who have just graduated from university and are looking for a job, that doesn’t sound exactly lucrative. Because their job is more than just stroking cats: between emergency services, overtime and weekend services, many young veterinarians are at their breaking point. The work itself – such as putting an animal to sleep – can also have an impact on mental health. So it is not surprising that veterinarians suffer from depression and suicidal thoughts more often than other professional groups. This is confirmed by a study by Freie Universität Berlin and Universität Leipzig from 2020.

The chance of the investors – too few successors for the practices

So the prospects are not rosy if neither the working conditions nor the salary, which is not bound by a collective agreement, make the job attractive. On the one hand, young people are less and less likely to want to become self-employed, and on the other hand, they often do not have the financial means to take over a practice or even a clinic. And this is where the investors come into play: not only do they have the necessary large sums of money to finance a facility, but they sometimes also advertise better working conditions. While Evidensia states, “the ‘life’s work’ of the sellers continues[zuführen] and […] In order to offer the respective locations and their employees long-term and secure future prospects”, AniCura claims to offer “an alternative to self-employment through flexible working time models, fair payment, succession planning and administrative relief for practices”.

Overtime also in chain-run companies

The veterinary assistant Rosalie (Name changed by editors) nothing. She works part-time in a chain practice in Berlin. “We work just as much overtime and don’t get out on time,” she says. “There’s always a shortage of staff. People call in sick or don’t come and then you’re there alone as a helper or maybe there are two of you.” Opinions towards investors are divided in the vet world. While some fear monopolization and do not want to sell to a corporation for moral or structural reasons, others, such as the Kleinmachnow veterinarian Ute Busch, welcome the investors as support in the already overburdened veterinary medicine. “Especially the big clinics are a supplement for me and I’m very happy that I don’t have to offer any emergency services as an individually run veterinary practice.” Ten years ago she set up her own practice. Working 60 hours a week is not uncommon for her. However, it does not offer any emergency services. “When I started my own business, I had my phone with me day and night,” says the veterinarian. “I could no longer guarantee that, because otherwise I would eventually be completely on the edge of my limits.” She is not afraid that a corporation could poach her customers. She has known her customers for too long, who have built up a relationship of trust with her.

Monopolization of animal feed and veterinary medicine from a single source?

A different picture emerges in Scandinavia and the USA. Here, the majority of small animal practices and clinics are in the hands of investors. However, Heiko Färber from the Federal Association of Practicing Veterinarians does not see that the corporations could also dominate the German veterinarian market. “Meanwhile, the corporates are of a size where they also have extensive internal coordination processes. I think, in contrast, all the practices that are not organized in the chains are able to make decisions much faster.” Rosalie confirms this fact. It often takes a few days before an agreement can actually be reached between her boss and her, because the group has to be involved first. However, Ute Busch also views the development of the corporates critically – especially with regard to the linking of the animal feed industry and veterinary medicine. “Of course, one mustn’t forget that a large corporation like Mars also earns its money with dog food. And of course it would also like to have the patient data. The development may still be positive right now. But maybe in ten years it will already be so monopolized that by then the owners will also be subtly influenced and this may have consequences that we cannot yet assess.”