Nestlé appoints Anna Manz as new CFO

The Nestlé Group has appointed Anna Manz of the London Stock Exchange to succeed Francois-Xavier Roger as chief financial office. The Swiss packaged food giant said Manz would take over as soon as she is released from her current duties as chief financial officer and board member of the London Stock Exchange Group. Roger will remain in her place until then, Nestlé said.

“Anna has dedicated her career to growing companies and improving operational efficiency,” said CEO Mark Schneider. “Her deep knowledge of the consumer goods industry, coupled with her extensive experience across many business functions, put her in a unique position to help lead Nestlé into its next phase of value creation.”