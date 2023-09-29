Home » Nestlé invests in white chocolate. Exclusive center in a Perugia location
by admin
Nestlé and the plan for white chocolate. “Volume increase of 15% from 2025”

Nestle announces an important investment and strengthens its position in the production sector White chocolate. The group decided to put it on the plate 6.5 million for the Perugina plant in San Sisto aimed at increasing centrality of the international hub for the Group. Thanks to this investment, in fact, the factory will become the exclusive production hub of white chocolate bars under the Galak and Milkybar brands intended for the entire Nestlé European market. This important investment will allow us to modernize the white chocolate production line that will be operational from mid-2024. The phase of in particular will be strengthened packaging of the tablets with one most advanced technology and performing.

Following this modernization, Nestlé expects already from 2025 a 15% increase in volumes production on the white chocolate bar line compared to current production. “The San Sisto plant plays an increasingly central role in growth strategy of the Nestlé Group, as demonstrated by this new investment in the white chocolate line, which will contribute to making the factory even more competitive within the Group internationally”, declared Marco Workpresident and CEO of the Nestlé Group in Italy.

