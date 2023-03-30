Poste Italiane’s goals for 2023

Italian postafter a growing 2022, peak in 2023 still Operating income equal to 2.5 billion euros, starting from a 2022 baseline EBIT of 2.36 billion, with the contribution of all business sectors that more than offset the negative effects generated by cost inflation and start-up costs of Poste Energia’s business.

L’Net income is seen at €1.7 billion, compared to the FY2022 level of €1.51 billion, while the target of dividend per share for 2023 it is revised upwards to 0.71 euro (+9% on an annual basis), thanks to greater visibility of the capital and the generation of cash flows by all business sectors.

Del Fante: “Let’s increase the dividend”

“Poste Italiane has recorded solid results with a operating result in 2022 at record levels, more than doubled compared to 2017 – commented the CEO Matthew Del Fante – All sectors contributed to the underlying operating profitability growth trend, once again confirming solid foundations for future growth. Our transformation program, founded on “Deliver22″, our first Strategic Plan, has now been fully implemented with all the main targets achieved”.

“Based on our outperformance, we are increasing the dividend for 2022 and the target for 2023compared to our original targets, by proposing a dividend per share of 65 euro cents on 2022 results, an increase of 10% from last year’s level, and setting a target dividend per share of 71 euro cents on 2023 results, up 9% year-on-year,” he added.

The results in 2022

Poste Italiane has closed the 2022 con revenues equal to 11.9 billion euros (+6% on 2021), a EBIT of 2.3 billion euros (+24.1%) and a Net income of 1.5 billion euros (-4.3%).

In 2022 the revenues of the sector Mail, Parcels and Distribution stood at 3.7 billion, down 1.2% year-on-year and showing solid resilience compared to 3.6 billion in 2017. This division is the only one at a loss, with a loss of 361 million EUR.

Segment revenue Financial services amounted to €4.9 billion, +3.3% year-on-year, with a solid NII margin up 28.6% year-on-year, which more than offset the expected lower income from distribution fees of the postal savings products. Segment revenue Payments and Mobile continued to grow year-on-year by 30% to €1.1 billion, while revenues from the insurance sector they increased by 15.7%, year on year, to 2.2 billion.

The analysts

Citi has reduced its target price from €13.5 to €12.5. The recommendation is confirmed to buy. Analysts have updated their EPS estimates, raising them by an average of 4% over 2022-2024, but the target price has been reduced “to take into account the partial effect of the market derating” recently marked by the Stock Exchange.