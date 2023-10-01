Net short positions: the ranking of shorts on Piazza Affari

From the latest available update from Consob on net short positions (PNC) it emerges that the most shorted stock on Piazza Affari is Maire Tecnimont with 2 open short positions for a share equal to 2.92% of the share capital.

Saipem ranks second with 2 PNCs for a share equal to 2.61% of the capital.

Was-He (delisted) stands on the third step of the podium, with 2 PNC equal to 2.59% of the capital.

Finally follows Sara’s with a share equal to 2.31% of the capital.

For an overall view of all the shorted securities, see following table which shows, in descending order, the ranking of companies listed on the Italian Stock Exchange based on the share of capital on which the PNCs are open.

Please remember that the PNC are a synthetic indicator which summarizes short positions (i.e. short sales on shares and short positions in financial derivative instruments and other similar instruments) net of long positions (i.e. purchases of shares and long positions in financial derivative instruments and other similar instruments) . All transactions carried out in the aforementioned financial instruments, including those carried out abroad and/or off the market, are included in the calculation of net short positions. The Consob website is therefore the only official and reliable source of data on these positions.

They are the subject of publication PNCs that are equal to or greater than 0.5% of the share capital of the listed company in question; or they reached the 0.5% threshold and were then published, but subsequently decreased below the 0.5% threshold. These PNCs are published one last time with the indication of the last available value (below 0.5%).