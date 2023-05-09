Net worth Chris Pratt: This is how much money he’s made from every film

US actor Chris Pratt is best known for his role on Guardians of the Galaxy. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chris Pratt has been building his fortune for almost a decade. Thanks to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” franchises, he has collected high salaries. Pratt has also had some successful real estate deals. Here you can read how the fortune of the US star is made up.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Before Chris Pratt came to Hollywood, he worked odd jobs to keep his head above water.

The actor even wanted to start as a stripper. Jean-Paul Aussenard/Getty

Before Chris Pratt built his fortune in Hollywood, he worked odd jobs to keep his head above water. In 2013, he told Buzzfeed that he wanted to do things like clean cars, work at a burger joint, and even work as a stripper. “I was never like ‘Magic Mike,'” he admitted. “I once auditioned for a club on a stage. But I don’t think I got the job. I don’t think I’m a very good dancer.”

read too King Charles inherited a fortune of $500 million after the death of the Queen — which is how the monarchy makes millions every year business/koenig-charles-erbte-nach-tod-der-queen-ein-vermoegen-von-500-millionen-dollar-so-verdient-die-monarchie-jedes-jahr-millionen/”>

Pratt first rose to fame with his role on the television series Parks and Recreation.

The role opened the door for his film career. NBC/“Parks and Recreation“

Pratt’s big break came when he landed the role of the lovable Andy Dwyer on the NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation. It is not known how much money he made from the series. But it opened the doors for Chris Pratt’s later film career.

He reportedly earned $1.5 million for the role of Starlord in the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy.

The role as Star-Lord not only got his body in tip-top shape, but also earned him a hefty fee. Marvel Studios/Disney

To play the lead role of the Star Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt transformed from the lovable Parks and Recreation Andy Dwyer into a superhero. The role shaped his body. Loud “Us WeeklyHe was also paid $1.5 million for the role.

Pratt was paid a low seven-figure fee for his role in 2015’s “Jurassic World.”

In the film, he plays Raptor trainer Owen. Universal

After a hiatus from the Star Lord role, Pratt took on the lead role in Jurassic World – a reboot of Jurassic Park. For the role of the fierce Raptor trainer Owen, Pratt received according to “Forbes‘ a paycheck in the low seven-figure range.

read too Sweets, jewelry and sunglasses: How Heidi Klum built her fortune away from modeling

In 2016, Pratt earned $26 million (about 23.6 million euros) – mainly thanks to “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”.

2016 was one of the most successful years for Chris Pratt- Disney/Marvel

2016 was one of the most successful years for Pratt. Thanks to his return to Guardians of the Galaxy and a sci-fi romance with Jennifer Lawrence, he reportedly took “Forbes‘ grossed $26 million that year, making him the youngest on the list of the year’s highest-paid actors.

Of that $26 million, he made $12 million from the film Passengers.

Chris Pratt received a hefty sum as an upfront payment for the movie Passengers. Columbia Pictures

For the film “Passengers” with Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt received an upfront payment of 12 million dollars (about 10.9 million euros), according to “Forbes”. Maybe Pratt could console himself with that money after the film flopped.

His brief appearance in Avengers: Infinity War also paid well.

He was reportedly paid $5 million for the performance. Marvel Studios

For his short appearance in “Infinity War” Pratt received according to “Us Weekly“ five million dollars (about 4.5 million euros).

He took $10 million for 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

His fee increased for the 2018 sequel. Universal

Pratt’s fee on the Jurassic World franchise skyrocketed for the sequel. “Variety‘ reported that it grossed him $10 million. However, it is not known how much money Pratt received for the third film “Jurassic World Dominion”.

Pratt became one of the highest-paid stars on television thanks to the series The Terminal List.

The series started on Amazon in 2022. Amazon Prime Video

With the Amazon series, which started in 2022, Pratt quickly rose to the ranks of the highest-paid television stars. “Varietyreports that the actor was paid $1.4 million per episode for the first season.

Pratt and his ex-wife Anna Faris owned a $3.3 million mansion.

After the divorce, the couple sold the mansion for a hefty sum. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The two stars wed in 2009. In 2013, they bought a Mediterranean-style mansion that’s valued at $3.3 million.

The estate had four bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as an outdoor area with several covered terraces, a saltwater swimming pool and a spa. There was also a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, an enclosed pavilion used as a gym, and a lighted tennis court.

The couple divorced in 2018. Two years later, they sold the property for $4.75 million, according to the “Los Angeles Timesreported.

read too In this photo, Roger Federer wears a Rolex that has never been worn in public

Chris Pratt’s new mansion cost a fortune.

The garage has space for several luxury cars. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the time between his divorce from Faris and the sale of their house, Pratt secured a piece of land in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, where he had a massive $15 million mansion built.

Measuring approximately 929 square feet, it features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a gym, a wine cellar and a pool house. Loud “Dirthe has also built an infinity pool and a garage for several luxury vehicles.

Pratt’s engagement ring to Katherine Schwarzenegger cost between $150,000 and $550,000.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/IPX

In 2019, Chris Pratt got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of legendary blockbuster star Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two married later in the year. The ring Pratt used to propose to her was quite expensive. The five-carat diamond on the ring is valued at between $150,000 and $550,000, according to People.

Read the original article Insider

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings