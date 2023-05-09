Net worth Chris Pratt: This is how much money he’s made from every film

Chris Pratt has been building his fortune for almost a decade.
Thanks to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” franchises, he has collected high salaries.
Pratt has also had some successful real estate deals. Here you can read how the fortune of the US star is made up.
Before Chris Pratt came to Hollywood, he worked odd jobs to keep his head above water.
Before Chris Pratt built his fortune in Hollywood, he worked odd jobs to keep his head above water. In 2013, he told Buzzfeed that he wanted to do things like clean cars, work at a burger joint, and even work as a stripper. “I was never like ‘Magic Mike,'” he admitted. “I once auditioned for a club on a stage. But I don’t think I got the job. I don’t think I’m a very good dancer.”
Pratt first rose to fame with his role on the television series Parks and Recreation.
Pratt’s big break came when he landed the role of the lovable Andy Dwyer on the NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation. It is not known how much money he made from the series. But it opened the doors for Chris Pratt’s later film career.
He reportedly earned $1.5 million for the role of Starlord in the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy.
To play the lead role of the Star Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt transformed from the lovable Parks and Recreation Andy Dwyer into a superhero. The role shaped his body. Loud “Us WeeklyHe was also paid $1.5 million for the role.
Pratt was paid a low seven-figure fee for his role in 2015’s “Jurassic World.”
After a hiatus from the Star Lord role, Pratt took on the lead role in Jurassic World – a reboot of Jurassic Park. For the role of the fierce Raptor trainer Owen, Pratt received according to “Forbes‘ a paycheck in the low seven-figure range.
In 2016, Pratt earned $26 million (about 23.6 million euros) – mainly thanks to “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”.
2016 was one of the most successful years for Pratt. Thanks to his return to Guardians of the Galaxy and a sci-fi romance with Jennifer Lawrence, he reportedly took “Forbes‘ grossed $26 million that year, making him the youngest on the list of the year’s highest-paid actors.
Of that $26 million, he made $12 million from the film Passengers.
For the film “Passengers” with Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt received an upfront payment of 12 million dollars (about 10.9 million euros), according to “Forbes”. Maybe Pratt could console himself with that money after the film flopped.
His brief appearance in Avengers: Infinity War also paid well.
For his short appearance in “Infinity War” Pratt received according to “Us Weekly“ five million dollars (about 4.5 million euros).
He took $10 million for 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Pratt’s fee on the Jurassic World franchise skyrocketed for the sequel. “Variety‘ reported that it grossed him $10 million. However, it is not known how much money Pratt received for the third film “Jurassic World Dominion”.
Pratt became one of the highest-paid stars on television thanks to the series The Terminal List.
With the Amazon series, which started in 2022, Pratt quickly rose to the ranks of the highest-paid television stars. “Varietyreports that the actor was paid $1.4 million per episode for the first season.
Pratt and his ex-wife Anna Faris owned a $3.3 million mansion.
The two stars wed in 2009. In 2013, they bought a Mediterranean-style mansion that’s valued at $3.3 million.
The estate had four bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as an outdoor area with several covered terraces, a saltwater swimming pool and a spa. There was also a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, an enclosed pavilion used as a gym, and a lighted tennis court.
The couple divorced in 2018. Two years later, they sold the property for $4.75 million, according to the “Los Angeles Timesreported.
Chris Pratt’s new mansion cost a fortune.
In the time between his divorce from Faris and the sale of their house, Pratt secured a piece of land in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, where he had a massive $15 million mansion built.
Measuring approximately 929 square feet, it features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a gym, a wine cellar and a pool house. Loud “Dirthe has also built an infinity pool and a garage for several luxury vehicles.
Pratt’s engagement ring to Katherine Schwarzenegger cost between $150,000 and $550,000.
In 2019, Chris Pratt got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of legendary blockbuster star Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two married later in the year. The ring Pratt used to propose to her was quite expensive. The five-carat diamond on the ring is valued at between $150,000 and $550,000, according to People.“>
