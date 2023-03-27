Today’s prime minister is not the Bibi he used to be, says former Mossad chief Efraim Halevy. In the past, Netanyahu had always been “very cautious”, even “hesitant”. He avoided risks. And a manager says that Netanyahu used to be one of the best financial politicians, but has now dropped all consideration for the economy. He found it completely incomprehensible that he would jeopardize Israel’s prosperity and locational qualities.