Netco, Tim chooses the offer presented by KKR

As anticipated in recent days by the press, the cda on Teams mandated the managing director Peter Labriola to start exclusively “an improvement negotiation with KKR aimed at presenting in the shortest time possible – compatibly with the complexity of the transaction and in any case by 30 September – of a final and binding offer according to the best terms and conditions, as well as agreeing on the perimeter, methods and times for the execution of the confirmatory due diligence activity referred to in the same KKR offer”. The subject of the offer, as indicated in a note, is “TIM’s fixed network – including FiberCop and Sparkle – which is expected to be concentrated in a soon to be incorporated company (“NetCo)”.

According to Tim’s board of directors, “following a broad and in-depth debate, conducted with the assistance of leading financial advisors (Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca – Banca di Credito Finanziario and Vitale & Co) and in the light of the investigation carried out by the Related Parties Committee (in turn assisted by LionTree and Equita as independent advisors), considered that the offer presented by KKR was preferable in terms of executable and related timing, as well as superior to the competing offer presented by the consortium formed by CDP Equity and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited”.

Tim’s note continues by emphasizing that “any transaction involving the disposal of NetCo remains subject to obtaining – among other things – the legal authorizations, including those pertaining to the Golden Power process and the Antitrust ones”.