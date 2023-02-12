NetEase has refunded more than 1.12 million Blizzard national server players; Xiaomi’s first car will be rolled off the assembly line in 2024 and mass-produced; Huawei responds to rumors of leading the AITO brand｜Do Morning Post

[Neteasehasbecomeasuper112Thousands of Blizzard national server players will be refunded]

2moon11According to Japanese news, since Blizzard’s national service was discontinued, NetEase has become a super11210,000 players completed refunds.

[LeiJun:Xiaomicar2024The first car rolled off the assembly line and mass-produced]

According to multiple media reports, at the Xiaomi Group Investor Day event, Xiaomi founder Lei Jun disclosed the latest developments in the automotive business.Lei Jun said that he has1/2of time is spent in the automotive business,2022Annual investment in new businesses such as automobiles exceeds30100 million RMB, the automobile research and development team exceeds2300people.In terms of automobile manufacturing, Xiaomi has built its own automobile base in Yizhuang, Beijing, with sales headquarters and R&D headquarters respectively. It plans to build annual production in two phases3010,000 vehicle plants, it is estimated that2024The first car will roll off the assembly line and achieve mass production in the first year.

[FordfurtherlowersincentivesforelectriccarmakersRivianshareholding]

Ford Motor Co. further lowered its stake in the electric carmaker, according to a public SEC filing.Rivianshareholding.Documents show that Ford currently holdsRivian1.15% of shares, approx.1050million shares.At the end of last year, Ford heldRivian9.49% of shares.

[Huawei:Long-termandin-depthempowermentREALThe brand, the cooperation with Cyrus has not changed]

According to interface news,2moon11daily news, recentlyREALIn the poster released by the official blog, in the upper right cornerlogofromREALChanged to Huawei brandlogo, Triggering the idea that Huawei is getting closer to making cars.People familiar with Huawei told Jiemian News that this move is only to highlight Huawei’s long-term and deep empowerment.REALWhen it comes to global brands, the long-term in-depth cooperation between Huawei and Cyrus remains unchanged. In the future, the two parties will cooperate to launch more new products.

[Amazon’sonlineshoeandapparelretailerZapposReported layoffs20%】

Amazon-owned online shoe and apparel retailer reportedlyZapposIn this year1month cut300several employees, accounting for approximately20%。ZapposThe layoffs are part of a broader layoff at Amazon that is expected to affect about1.810,000 employees, accounting for 10% of Amazon’s total workforce5%.In addition, long-termZapposExecutive’sTyler Williamsalso departed in the latest round of layoffs.

[CuiDongshufromtheFederationofPassengers:1The domestic retail penetration rate of monthly new energy vehicles is at a low level]

Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Passenger Association2moon11Day issued a statement saying,1Wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached38.9million vehicles, down year-on-year7%down from the previous month48%. Since the beginning of this year, due to the price increase of raw materials such as lithium and nickel, the price of power batteries has risen much faster than expected in the industry. Therefore, after the price increase of power batteries, car companies are under great pressure, and they can only alleviate cost pressures through price increases.1Domestic retail penetration rate of monthly new energy vehicles25.7%compared to2021Year1moon17%increase in penetration8.7percent.1The domestic retail penetration rate of monthly new energy vehicles is at a low level. This year’s penetration rate will gradually increase.

[China Post Express Logistics and Xiamen Airlines have reached a comprehensive strategic cooperation]

2moon11On the 1st, China Post Express Logistics Co., Ltd. and Xiamen Airlines Co., Ltd. held a strategic cooperation signing ceremony in Beijing. The two parties will further expand cooperation areas in aviation capacity, aircraft disposal, product system, digital empowerment, aircraft maintenance, pilot training, and aviation material support.In addition, China Post Express Logistics Co., Ltd. signed a contract with Xiamen Airlines9Aircraft purchase agreement, China Post will strengthen in“Belt and Road”countries along the route andRCEPIndependent air transport capacity in Southeast Asia.

[Thefirstself-developedmobilegameSLG“Castle Ruler of the World” won the edition number, and Sanqi Mutual Entertainment is the only domestic release]

According to China Mobile Games official microblog, the official website of the State Press and Publication Administration2moon10According to the approval information of a new batch of game version numbers released today, the game developed by Wenmai Interactive, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile GamesSLGThe game “Castle Masters” obtained the version number. “Castle Master” is the first self-developed mobile game in ChinaSLGFor games, Sanqi Interactive Entertainment is the sole agent of its domestic distribution rights. The game is expected to be released domestically in the first half of the year.

[ThefirstbatchofBeijing29A pharmacy has opened direct settlement services for insurance participation in other places]

2moon11On the 1st, the Beijing Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau recently announced that the first batch of29A designated pharmacy opened the direct settlement service for insurance participation in other places. Insured persons who have registered for medical treatment in other places according to the regulations of the insured place can directly settle the relevant expenses of the insured person’s purchase of drugs and medical equipment at the pilot retail pharmacies with their social security cards.first batch29The first pilot pharmacies have covered Dongcheng District, Xicheng District, Chaoyang District, Haidian District, Fengtai District and Shijingshan District of Beijing, providing convenience for insured persons from other provinces and cities who come to Beijing for medical treatment.

[Thetotalboxofficeofthemovie”ManJianghong”exceeded42100 million yuan]

According to the data of Maoyan Professional Edition,2moon11The movie “Manjianghong” was released on21God, the total box office exceeds42billion.

