Netease’s 3A-level racing mobile game “Peak Speed” is the first test today of the genuine authorization of more than 100 sports cars in the world

On March 9th, with the deep support of Codemasters, Netease Games’ self-developed 3A-level realistic control racing game “Peak Speed” will officially start the first test today.

According to reports, as a Netease 3A-level realistic control racing game, “Peak Speed” not only has strong technical support from Codemasters, but also has the genuine authorization of more than 100 first-line vehicles from more than 40 car manufacturers around the world.It has over 100 top-line vehicle technical data and information, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche.

Every car, including its modified parts and kits, is completed under the strict supervision of the original factory. In this “Peak First Test”, players will be the first to experience the first batch of 35 selected models including Koenigsegg Agera RS’15, Ferrari F8 Tributo’20, McLaren 570S Coupe’16, and Subaru BRZ’20 ,

Not only can you interact with inside and outside at zero distance, drive on the road, and feel the real modeling and engine roar, but also customize multiple modules such as paint, decals, exterior parts, suspension, etc. according to your personal preferences, and feel more free than reality.

Drivers will be able to choose vehicles from a total of 20 brands from different countries, whether it is a European sports car, an American muscle car, or a Japanese JDM.

After choosing the car of their choice, the drivers will be able to challenge multiple tracks around the world,There are not only complex and changeable urban tracks, but also winding mountain tracks, and more tense venue tracks.

In addition, the drivers can also experience new gameplay and activities such as ice drift, confrontation open competition, and club endurance competition!

According to reports, this “Peak First Test” is a test form in which files are deleted and numbers are limited without billing. Obtain test qualifications in the form of limited logins. After the number of registrants is reached, the registration channel will be closed. Test eligibility is first come, first served.

Test time: March 9th at 11:00-April 6th at 22:00

Test scope: Android

Download method: At 11:00 am on March 9, the official website will open the download channel on time.After the driver completes the download, registers and logs into the game corner, he has successfully obtained the test qualification.

During the test period, the drivers who have reached the “Top Driver” rank (ie 6500 segment) in qualifying will be rewarded with “Exclusive Commemorative Decals for Closed Beta” after the official public beta of the game.