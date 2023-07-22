Home » Netflix, boom in subscribers: + 6 million. Stopping shared accounts rewards
Netflix, subscriptions boom after the stop to shared mode

L’recent farewell to shared subscriptions turned out to be a plethora of new subscribers for Netflix, reached 5.89 million in the second quarter of 2023. This was revealed by the official data published by the Californian company, queen of audiovisual streaming.

Il greater increase of loyal users there has been in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for a total of 2.43 million new subscriptions; there are 1.2 million in Latin America, almost on a par with the 1.17 million in the USA and Canada. Asia and the Pacific lag behind at close to one million. In this way, the number of Netflix subscribers reaches 238.9 million, about 18 million more in the same period last year.

The results achieved by entertainment giant they even amazed Wall Street, despite – reports Teleborsa – in terms of turnover there were no major changes compared to the previous quarter for the company: from 8.162 to 8.187 billion. For this, the title has undergone a 9% decline on the Stock Exchange.

The forecasts for the next one though they are up: Netflix expects revenue of $8.52 billion, with a profit of 1.890 billion. If these data are confirmed, there would be a growth of 7.5%; a record result compared to the third quarter of 2022.

