Netflix title running on Wall Street after the publication of the quarterly, which highlighted a higher increase in the number of subscribers than estimated.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the American streaming giant reported earnings per share of 12 cents, significantly below the 45 cents per share expected by the consensus of analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue was $7.85 billion, in line with forecasts.

Worldwide, the number of new subscribers totaled 7.66 million, well above the estimated 4.57 million subscribers.

Netflix also announced that co-CEO Reed Hastings will leave his current position to become executive chairman of the group.

Greg Peters, COO of Netflix, will assume the position of co-CEO, together with Ted Sarandos. After the publication of the quarterly, Netflix stock has soared up to +8% in afterhours trading on Wall Street.

At the moment it marks an increase of more than +7%. Supporting Netflix’s growth in subscriptions was the launch of its new subscription on November 3, which includes the introduction of advertisements, costing $6.99 a month, compared to $15.49 for the standard plan .

The Basic plan with ads is available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In Italy, the cheapest Netflix plan that includes commercial breaks costs €5.49 per month.