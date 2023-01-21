Home Business Netflix: boom in subscribers with new plan, +7 million in the fourth quarter. Title shoots up (+8%)
Business

Netflix: boom in subscribers with new plan, +7 million in the fourth quarter. Title shoots up (+8%)

by admin
Netflix: boom in subscribers with new plan, +7 million in the fourth quarter. Title shoots up (+8%)

Netflix title running on Wall Street after the publication of the quarterly, which highlighted a higher increase in the number of subscribers than estimated.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the American streaming giant reported earnings per share of 12 cents, significantly below the 45 cents per share expected by the consensus of analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue was $7.85 billion, in line with forecasts.

Worldwide, the number of new subscribers totaled 7.66 million, well above the estimated 4.57 million subscribers.

Netflix also announced that co-CEO Reed Hastings will leave his current position to become executive chairman of the group.

Greg Peters, COO of Netflix, will assume the position of co-CEO, together with Ted Sarandos. After the publication of the quarterly, Netflix stock has soared up to +8% in afterhours trading on Wall Street.

At the moment it marks an increase of more than +7%. Supporting Netflix’s growth in subscriptions was the launch of its new subscription on November 3, which includes the introduction of advertisements, costing $6.99 a month, compared to $15.49 for the standard plan .

The Basic plan with ads is available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In Italy, the cheapest Netflix plan that includes commercial breaks costs €5.49 per month.

See also  Lange Construction Steel Week Inventory: Market Price Fluctuation Strengthens, Transaction Demand is General Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Juventus penalized, protest starts among football subscribers on...

Tim returns to the bond market and collects...

Mondo TV: agreement concluded with Balocco for the...

The revenue and net profit of the two...

Crypto assets in the portfolio of over 550,000...

Confindustria: “Gas prices at the lowest levels and...

BB Biotech reports a loss of CHF 358...

UniCredit, dividends: Orcel ready to give more

Istat: construction production up by +0.5% in November

Twenty billion less on current accounts: so inflation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy