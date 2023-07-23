Home » Netflix, growing customers but revenues below expectations
Netflix, growing customers but revenues below expectations

Netflix, growing customers but revenues below expectations

Just a year ago, Netflix had to deal with the loss of 1 million subscribers in the second quarter. This year, the Los Gatos giant added 5.9 million. Almost three times as much as expected. It is not the only positive data that emerges from the quarterly of the Californian video on demand giant presented in the late evening (Italian time) on Wednesday. Profits rose to $1.5 billion, and earnings per share of $3.29 exceeded the $2.86 forecast.

Yet Netflix yesterday was the protagonist of its worst day on Wall Street, with a drop of more than 9%, within the first part of the year in which the stock recorded a gain of 60%. In reality it is also due to this upward push that many analysts expected a negative reaction – as it was – with investors ready to seize the opportunity to take profits.

So what was missing to give the Stock Exchange the worthy seal of improving results? Looking at the numbers, revenues which increased by almost 3% to 8.2 billion, however remained below the forecasts which were towards 8.3 billion. Which means – and it’s a growing fear for companies operating in the streaming field – that the increase in subscribers is linked in particular to subscribers who focus on the cheapest plans, including the recently launched ad-supported one.

The company consolidated its leadership this quarter with nearly 239 million subscribers worldwide. On this front, Netflix has made its bet: it has announced that it will no longer offer its basic ad-free plan for $9.99 a month for new customers in the US and UK. For the cheapest plan, you’ll need to pay $15.49 a month for new customers. An increase perhaps also to push the plans with advertising to $ 6.99 per month (which remains the cheapest plan).

In the meantime, however, since last May Netflix has decided to take action on the decision to put a stop to account sharing, asking users for an additional price. “Revenues in each region are now higher than before the change, with already more subscriptions than cancellations,” the company said at the time of the release of the accounts. The average revenues per user decreased, evidently waiting for a more favorable balance. “We expect revenues to accelerate in the second half of 2023 thanks to the full benefits of paid sharing plus continued stable growth of our ad-supported service,” promised the streaming giant. It also raised its full-year free cash flow guidance to $5 billion, up from $3.5 billion previously. Reason? Also the lower content spend related to the Hollywood strikes. However, most analysts remained positive on the stock.

