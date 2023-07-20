Netflix has made it much more expensive to get rid of ads

Das Netflix-Logo.

Netflix has discontinued its ad-free “Basic” subscription, which cost $9.99 a month in the US and UK.

Current Basic plan customers can keep their membership until they change their plan.

The move comes weeks after Canada scrapped the Basic plan.

Netflix’s cheapest ad-free subscription is no longer available for Americans and Brits looking to sign up for or return to the streaming service.

As of Wednesday, an Insider reporter from New York checked Netflix’s pricing plan page and noted that the “Basic” option, which used to cost $9.99 a month, is now unavailable to new and returning members in the US and UK. Those currently on the “Basic” plan will not be kicked out of the plan until they change their plan or cancel their account, it says in the Netflix FAQ.

Customers are now limited to three payment plans: Standard with Ads at $6.99 per month, Standard at $15.49 per month, and Premium at $19,999 per month.

Kumiko Hidaka, a spokeswoman for Netflix, confirmed the change to Insider.

“Our starting prices of $6.99 in the US and £4.99 in the UK are lower than the competition and offer great value to consumers given the size and quality of our catalogue,” said Hidaka.

The move comes just weeks after the abolition Netflix Basic plan in Canada. Getting rid of the “Basic” plans in all countries could be part of Netflix’s efforts to increase subscriptions promotional offer to increase and its ad revenue in competition with streaming services like AppleTV and Disney to increase.

In May, the Netflix advertising platform was loud The Hollywood Reporter nearly five million monthly active users worldwide.

