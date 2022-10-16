ROMA – It also arrives in Italy l’abbonamento low cost a Netflix, which however provides for the viewing of advertising. Here are the answers to possible curiosities on the subject.
How much will the subscription with advertising cost?
The cost is € 5.49 per month
When will this subscription (called “Base with advertising”) be available?
From 5 pm on November 3rd
I can’t subscribe to “Base with advertising”, I can’t find the option.
See also The seventh batch of national drug centralized procurement opened the bid today for the "magic flu drug" oseltamivir to be reduced to one yuan per tablet, and Huahai Pharmaceutical won the bid for all three varieties | Daily Economic News