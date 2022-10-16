ROMA – It also arrives in Italy l’abbonamento low cost a Netflix, which however provides for the viewing of advertising. Here are the answers to possible curiosities on the subject.

How much will the subscription with advertising cost?

The cost is € 5.49 per month

When will this subscription (called “Base with advertising”) be available?

From 5 pm on November 3rd

I can’t subscribe to “Base with advertising”, I can’t find the option.