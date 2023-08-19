Netflix is ​​ending its DVD service with a bang

Netflix announced in April that it would be ending its DVD mail-order service after 25 years. Reuters/Brian Snyder

Netflix is ​​sending its DVD subscribers one last shipment before ending rental service.

The company will mail up to 10 DVDs to customers if they opt-in by August 29th.

Netflix announced in April that it would be ending its iconic DVD service after 25 years.

Netflix DVD rentals will end, but not before subscribers get one last order.

The company said in an email to its DVD-by-Mail subscribers this week that it will send them up to 10 additional discs as it prepares to end the service.

“After 25 years of films in the mail, we are nearing the end of our final season,” the email read. “We really appreciate you sharing your movie nights with us up to the last day. Let’s have some fun for the finale!”

DVD customers have until August 29 to register this site to register and the last DVDs will be sent out on September 29th. Customers do not know which films they will receive; the films are selected from the queue. Subscribers can receive up to ten mystery discs in the mail. Even if the service is discontinued, customers must return the discs by October 29th. Netflix didn’t immediately respond to an Insider request about what will happen to the DVDs in its collection.

Netflix shipped 5.2 billion DVDs over the past 25 years

Netflix announced in April that it would be ending its nostalgic red envelope service after 25 years as business dwindles as viewers switch to streaming. In 2022, Netflix generated about $31.5 billion in streaming revenue, compared to about $145 million from its DVD service, according to the company’s annual report.

“Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members, but as the business continues to shrink, that’s becoming increasingly difficult,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in one at the time blog post. “These iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched series and films at home – and paved the way for the shift to streaming.”

Since its first DVD shipment in March 1998, Netflix has shipped more than 5.2 billion DVDs to 40 million subscribers, the blog post said.

Disclosure: Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Business Insider’s parent company, Axel Springer, is a member of Netflix’s board of directors.

