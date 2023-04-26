Streaming

Netflix remains the market leader in Switzerland – but loses 100,000 paying users Almost all Swiss people use a video service. That shows a new study. In addition to YouTube and Netflix, the offers of the classic television stations are also becoming increasingly important.

Netflix and Co. have become indispensable in many households. Bild: Keystone

Every third Swiss citizen has a Netflix subscription. According to a study by the online comparison service Moneyland, there are 2,400,000 paying users in Switzerland, which is 38 percent of the total population. The industry leader among TV streaming services has even lost paying customers: It should be around 100,000 fewer than in the previous year, as Moneyland wrote on Tuesday.

Otherwise, the study comes to the conclusion that the streaming services are used more. 92 percent of respondents indicated that they use at least one service. A year ago it was 89 percent. Unsurprisingly, the most popular video service continues to be YouTube. “However, most viewers only use the free service from the Google subsidiary,” says Moneyland. Just 9 percent stated in the study that they would pay for the YouTube premium offer.

The TV stations have learned

The study found a significant increase in users for Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video. These were able to “increase their user numbers by around 8 percentage points compared to the previous year”, as the statement says. The numbers should always be treated with a certain amount of caution: the major streaming services generally do not publish official subscription and user numbers.

The survey also attests solid values ​​for the streaming portals of the television stations. “57 percent of those surveyed use at least one of the streaming offers of a TV station,” writes Moneyland. This shows the flexibility of the TV stations: “The TV stations have adjusted to the competition from the video streaming providers,” says the message.

Most users only have one subscription

Two other observations from the study are also interesting. Firstly, most people only subscribe to one streaming service and not several. “10 percent pay for two subscriptions, five percent for three subscriptions and two percent for four subscriptions,” writes Moneyland.

Second: The numbers for sports streaming services are rather sobering. “Only 15 percent of respondents say they pay for at least one sports service,” according to the study. In Switzerland, three providers are competing for sports fans: Blue Sport from Swisscom, Sky Sport and Dazn. “Only a few want to stream sports,” Moneyland summarizes the result dryly.