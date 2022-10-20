Netflix grows again and records 2.41 million more customers in the third quarter, exceeding internal forecasts and Wall Street expectations.

The company has grown in all regions of the world and in a letter to shareholders, it said it expects to register an additional 4.5 million customers globally during this period. Although it is not growing as fast as it was a couple of years ago, Netflix is ​​back on a positive trajectory. There are more customers signing up than at the start of the year, which is good news for investors in Netflix and its competitors, who suffered heavy losses on the stock market earlier in the year. “Thank God we’re done with falling quarters,” said co-founder and president Reed Hastings in a webcast interview with analyst Doug Anmuth. Shares of Netflix were up 16% to $ 278.94 after the results were released. The stock fell 60% this year until Tuesday’s close in New York. Other streaming companies, such as Roku Inc. and Walt Disney Co. have risen.

Netflix returns to grow thanks to Stranger Things and beyond

A series of new programs attracted millions of new viewers in the third quarter. The good times began with the new episodes of Stranger Things, one of the most popular TV series in the world. Other hit series “Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer,” the second most popular English-language original series. Revenue for the quarter grew 5.9% to $ 7.93 billion, beating analysts’ forecasts, and earnings of $ 3.10 per share also exceeded estimates and the number of paying customers jumped to 223. , 1 million. But it won’t be all plain sailing in the future. Netflix is ​​still discounting slower growth in recent years. The company lost 1.2 million customers during the first half of the year, a decline that led investors and competitors to reconsider that led investors and peers to reconsider their streaming investments.

The surge in the dollar is reducing revenues and profits. Netflix said it was able to adjust its content spending and pricing, but its fourth-quarter sales and earnings forecast fell short of Wall Street estimates. The company estimates revenue of $ 7.78 billion for this quarter, below the $ 7.98 billion forecast by analysts. Earnings are expected to come in at 36 cents per share, a fraction of the $ 1.20 Wall Street estimate.

“We are not yet growing as fast as we would like,” said CFO Spencer Neumann. Nonetheless, Hastings and Ted Sarandos, co-CEOs of the company, say Netflix has plenty of room to grow. The service accounts for around 8% of television viewing in the US and UK, two of its largest markets, and is adding market share every year. The company’s board plans to increase sales by introducing an ad-supported version of the streaming service and charging for password sharing next year. Netflix customers who accept five minutes of advertising per hour will be able to pay $ 7 per month. A lower pricing tier could help Netflix reduce the number of people canceling the service or attract new customers in markets where growth has slowed.