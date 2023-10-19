Netflix Share Price Surges After Strong Q3 Results, Adding $30 Billion to Market Cap

Netflix Records Significant Increase in Value and Subscribers

Investors are celebrating the impressive performance of Netflix as the streaming television leader reports its third-quarter results. Following the publication of the results, the company’s shares experienced a surge of 16.99% to reach $405 per share, resulting in a massive increase in the company’s overall value. The rise in share price equates to approximately $30 billion (28.4 billion euros).

In the third quarter, Netflix achieved record revenues of $8.55 billion (8.11 billion euros), marking a 7.8% increase from the same period last year. Furthermore, the company’s profits grew by 20% to $1.68 billion. Netflix attributed its success to several factors, including improved margins, increased cash generation, and the addition of 8.76 million new subscribers in Q3. This subscriber growth surpassed analysts’ expectations and represents the largest increase since Q2 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in sign-ups.

One of the driving forces behind the rise in paying users is Netflix’s new policy aimed at preventing the use of shared accounts between different households. The company has also introduced lower-priced access through its ad-supported service. Additionally, Netflix has raised prices for certain packages in the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

Jesse Cohen, a senior analyst at Investing.com, notes that Netflix’s recent momentum, coupled with its promising ad-supported video-on-demand service and efforts to reduce video sharing accounts, positions the company for continued growth. Cohen explains that investors are not only encouraged by the robust subscriber growth in the third quarter and the positive outlook for the fourth quarter but also by Netflix’s price increase.

Netflix revealed that in markets where it has implemented its policy against shared passwords, the level of cancellations remains low. Additionally, in the markets where the ad-supported service is available, 30% of new subscribers opt for this option. Netflix expects both policies to continue driving growth in the upcoming quarters.

Despite the substantial number of households sharing its service, Netflix understands that a mere change in policy will not convert all users into paying subscribers. Ted Sarandos, one of the company’s two CEOs, emphasizes the importance of an exceptional content offering and value to attract and retain subscribers.

As a demonstration of subscriber loyalty, Netflix has decided to raise prices for certain packages while maintaining the lowest entry price, which includes advertising in its content. The United States, the United Kingdom, and France will see price increases in some plans, while the advertising-supported plan and standard plan remain unchanged.

Greg Peters, the other Netflix CEO, justifies the price increases by highlighting the extensive range of stories the company offers, making it an incredible deal compared to competitors in streaming, traditional pay TV, or even the price of a movie ticket.

Overall, Netflix’s strong financial performance and subscriber growth have positioned the company for continued success in the future.

