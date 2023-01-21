Netflix, subscriber boom in the fourth quarter of 2022 thanks to the new basic plan launched on November 3, which includes commercial breaks.

The plan has been launched in several countries including Italy and the States.

The good news for the streaming giant comes with the publication of its fourth quarter 2022 accounts, released after the end of the trading day on Wall Street. The reaction of the title was immediate, and it immediately became revved up cashing in a rally of up to +8%.

Netflix Is Big Tech USA ready for a comeback?

Certainly the news of the boom in subscribers, equal to +7.66 million in the last three months of 2022, has led investors to bet on a brighter future for the group, despite the dramatic numbers relating to profits.

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings steps down as co-CEO

Netflix also made another big announcement yesterday: the co-CEO Reed Hastings – who, primarily, is co-founder of the company – will leave his current position to become executive chairman of the group.

Sara Greg Peters, COO di Netflix, to assume the position of co-CEO, together with Ted Sarandos.

Returning to the good news of the streaming giant, which is confirmed as one of the most important US Big Techs and which is part of both the FANG and FAANG ‘clubs’, it should be remembered thatthe cheapest basic plan assists the growth of the number of subscribers.

Il basic plan with advertising, which provides for the introduction of commercials at a cost of $6.99 per month compared to $15.49 for the standard plan, has evidently convinced many to subscribe to Netflix, in times of booming global inflation.

It’s about an offer available from the beginning of November in 12 countriesie Australia, Brazil, Canada, Korea, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Mexico, United Kingdom, Spain and United States.

“Unmissable entertainment at an unbeatable price: Basic with advertising will cost only 5.49 euros per month in Italy and will be available from 3 November at 17″, announced Netflix in mid-October.

That said, in the conference call called to comment on the quarterly numbers, Netflix was keen to clarify that, in relative terms, the number of new subscribers to its new plan with commercial breaks was not very different from the growth of subscribers to other plans , just as there haven’t been many instances where subscribers have decided to switch from a more expensive plan to the cheaper ones.

Netflix: 2022 difficult year, but brighter end

The streaming giant has highlighted that those who are subscribed to its premium plan and its other more expensive offerings he rarely decides to switch to his cheaper plans.

“2022 has been a tough year, with a bumpy start and a brighter end – reads the press release from Netflix – We believe we have a clear path forward to accelerate our revenue growth again: continue to improve all aspects of Netflix, launch a sharing (of the service) for a fee and focus on our offer of advertising space. As always, our lodestar remains satisfying our customers and building ever-increasing profitability over time.”

Going back to the 2022 and quarterly numbers, Netflix’s revenue stood at $7.85 billionslightly below the $7.86 billion consensus forecast, on adjusted earnings per share (eps) of $0.12, significantly worse than the estimated $0.58, which however Wall Street decided to snub, given that the stock immediately sold The quarterly earnings trend was certainly not positive, given that net income is capped at $55 millionor 12 cents per share, compared to $607 million, or $1.33 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Il revenue rose by 1.9% to $7.85 billion, in line with consensus expectations.

Looking ahead, Netflix said to forecast a growth in turnover in the first quarter of 2023 of 4%, higher than +3.7% estimated by Wall Street analysts.